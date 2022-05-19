LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST ENERGY VAULT (NYSE: NRGV): 1791 Management files Securities Fraud and Market Manipulation Lawsuit against Energy Vault Inc

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1791 Management ("1791") filed a Securities Fraud and Market Manipulation Lawsuit against Energy Vault Inc (NRGV). The action charges Energy Vault with intentional violations of securities laws and fraud, including deliberate fraudulent misrepresentations and omissions relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects.

The lawsuit covers malfeasance, by any party, including but not limited to Energy Vault and its related entities, contractors, management, and board members.