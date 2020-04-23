Lawsuit Filed Against Real Estate Company for Firing Employee Who Asked to Work Remotely During 'Shelter-in-Place' Orders

DALLAS, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The former general counsel for Frisco, Texas-based real estate investment and development company Tekin & Associates has filed suit against her former employer, claiming wrongful dismissal in response to her request to work from home during the current COVID-19 outbreak.

As a resident of Dallas County subjected to the county's shelter-in-place orders designed to stem the transmission of the coronavirus, Amy Reggio had sought permission to work from home to avoid violating the county orders. Among her concerns was the risk of legal repercussions for driving to the company's Collin County office, which was not included among "essential" businesses under the Dallas County order.

Ms. Reggio's requests were systematically denied by company president Mark Tekin, culminating with Mr. Tekin firing her on March 27 "within minutes" of receiving an email she had sent him outlining her concerns, and reiterating her refusal to violate Dallas County law and her ability to work from her home, according to the lawsuit.

"We are in unprecedented times and the last concern any of us should have is that our employer will flatly refuse to concede that health concerns and complying with the law are viable reasons to work remotely," said Ms. Reggio's attorney Joshua Iacuone of the Dallas-based litigation law firm of Rogge Dunn Group PC.

"Not only did Mr. Tekin repeatedly refuse to consider Amy's requests, he proved to be increasingly belligerent in expressing his anger over the fact that she shared her concerns, refused to violate the law, and asked to work from home," added attorney Rogge Dunn, who also represents Ms. Reggio.

