Lawsuit Filed By Dr. Jeffrey Nordella, Who Conducted Health Studies Of Porter Ranch Gas Leak Victims, Set To Proceed To Trial

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A jury trial will now proceed on June 8, 2020 in Dr. Jeffrey Nordella's lawsuit against Southern California Orthopedic Group (SCOI) after the medical group's motion for summary judgment was denied. The case involves claims that SCOI wrongfully terminated and retaliated against Dr. Nordella, who advocated for patient care and conducted studies into the health impacts of the Porter Ranch gas leak.

The lawsuit filed by Barta Law on behalf of Dr. Nordella, who was Medical Director of Porter Ranch Quality Care for eight years, accuses SCOI of engaging in unlawful and unfair business practices, including wrongful termination and violation of California laws and public policies aimed at protecting physicians who advocate for patient care. California law states: "a physician and surgeon is encouraged to advocate for medically appropriate health care" and "no person shall terminate, retaliate against, or otherwise penalize a physician and surgeon for that advocacy."

Dr. Nordella was in the midst of conducting health studies into the effects of the Aliso Canyon gas leak when he was terminated by SCOI. As Dr. Nordella's lawsuit contends, SCOI's wrongful conduct disrupted his ability to continue caring for and treating many patients.

The trial will take place at the Chatsworth Superior Courthouse located at 9425 Penfield Avenue, Chatsworth, California. Dr. Nordella is represented by Theresa Barta, principal of Barta Law, a Physician Advocacy firm located in Newport Beach, California.

