Lawsuit Lender Tribeca Capital Cancels the Year 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rory Donadio, founder of lawsuit lender Tribeca Lawsuit Loans, announced today that it is canceling the year 2020. "It has caused entirely too much strife in the world. We all deserve a do-over," says Donadio. If all goes according to plan, he predicts, the Year 2020 will disappear from calendars in each time zone as clocks strike midnight on January 1, 2021.

"Most of 2020 was just a bunch of codswallop," says Donadio, "but it did bring some positives. I propose that we keep the good and send the rest to the landfill." He points to some notable highlights:

We discovered that by working from home, we avoided those constant interruptions by that pest Milton from Accounting.

Instead of arguing over the election and face masks at Aunt Marge's house on Thanksgiving, we drank a bottle of wine and watched dogs on TV.

Nana finally learned how to use Facetime.

We can indeed homeschool our children, and we love their teachers all the more for it.

Drive-in movies are still cool, as are drive-in concerts, and even drive-in church.

We all learned to garden, knit, and bake banana bread.

The world is getting greener - literally - as proven by satellite photos. Large fish are returning to the Mediterranean and Black Seas. Less traffic meant less air pollution, and a panda cub was born at the National Zoo.

Record numbers of people gave up toilet paper in favor of bidets.

Christmas was not cancelled. Dr. Anthony Fauci personally visited the North Pole to vaccinate Santa.

Travel is down but visits to national parks are way up.

Zoom made all calls free during the Holidays, and the Internet did not break.

The world learned that it can come together and actually get something amazing accomplished in record time: pro hockey, baseball, and basketball seasons.

Perhaps most importantly, we recognized the contributions of not only those who have dedicated their lives to bettering the human condition, like healthcare workers and first responders, but those who quietly went about their jobs while facing the threat of COVID-19 so that the rest of us got our trash hauled away, our toilet paper restocked, and our take-out food.

