Lawsuit Settlement News Creates Legal Assistance Help Center for IVC Filter Settlements

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawsuit Settlement News announced today that they will be expanding their focus on IVC lawsuits, effective immediately. Sources close to the litigation say that swift settlements have not been forthcoming thus far, but LSN expects to see positive developments regarding these cases by the end of 2019.

IVC filters are devices which inhibit blood clots in patients, preventing pulmonary embolisms. 80% of the filters sold are put out by C.R. Bard and Cook, and recent litigation shows that many of these devices are proving faulty. Plaintiffs claim they are dealing with perforations, shifting after implantation, filter fractures, and general ineffectiveness.

Chris Janish, CEO of Lawsuit Settlement News commented, "We're seeing more clients with Bard or Cook IVC injuries who are in need of cash and have not retained a lawyer yet. We've opened up services for clients who need both an IVC law firm and/or an immediate cash advance to pay bills. The sheer number of these claims and complexity of each case will take time to resolve. Regardless, we are confident that victims of these litigations can now get the answers they need by calling our help center."

