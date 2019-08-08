Lawsuits against drugmaker Gilead over HIV medications containing TDF to be coordinated before a single judge in California, following motion by Grant & Eisenhofer

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A California judge has ordered that all California lawsuits brought against drugmaker Gilead Sciences, Inc. over HIV medications containing tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) will be coordinated before a single judge in San Francisco County Superior Court going forward.

The ruling will facilitate efficient adjudication in the California court system and coordinate the efforts on behalf of patients claiming injuries in connection with Gilead's TDF antiviral medications, namely Viread, Truvada, Atripla, Complera and/or Stribild, which are prescribed to treat, and in some cases prevent, HIV-1.

Prior to Judge Kenneth R. Freeman's order granting the plaintiffs' petition to coordinate the lawsuits, there were 26 actions brought throughout California on behalf of hundreds of patients across the country who claimed injuries. The suits contend that Foster City, Calif.-based Gilead for more than a decade withheld from sale a medication for HIV treatment that Gilead knew was safer and more effective than the drug the company promoted on the market during that period. The allegations are detailed in a press release issued last month by Grant & Eisenhofer P.A., counsel for the plaintiffs who led the petition to coordinate all California state court actions in the Gilead litigation.

Elizabeth Graham of Grant & Eisenhofer delivered arguments for plaintiffs before Judge Freeman on July 30 in petitioning for the case coordination. Grant & Eisenhofer associate Adam Gomez is also litigating the case for the firm. Here is link to announcement of most recent lawsuit filings in July: http://www.gelaw.com/press-release/Gilead_Sciences_07-08-19.pdf

Ms. Graham, who leads Grant & Eisenhofer's complex pharmaceutical and medical device litigation practice, noted that having the Gilead matters before a single judge as coordinated proceedings will greatly assist the hundreds injured by Gilead's TDF medications, in essence enabling them to litigate their claims in one courtroom.

"This is an encouraging development for injured patients. Having cases coordinated before a single judge prevents inconsistent rulings, and plaintiffs' claims are addressed in a unified manner," said Ms. Graham. "Coordinated proceedings will enable counsel to streamline discovery in the Gilead litigation, and we hope that JCCP coordination bring a swifter judicial remedy to injured users of TDF antiviral medications."

Ms. Graham heads one of the country's leading litigation practices on behalf of individuals who have suffered injury from medical devices and defective pharmaceutical products. A seasoned litigator, Ms. Graham has been involved in the leadership of numerous complex drug cases nationwide and has practiced before California courts for the past 30 years.

The case is styled as: Gilead Tenofovir Cases and Coordinated Actions, Judicial Council Coordination Proceeding No. 5043.

Gilead TDF Litigation and Contacting Grant & Eisenhofer

Those who believe they may have been injured by Gilead TDF antiviral medications, Viread, Truvada, Atripla, Complera and/or Stribild, can seek additional details at the following toll-free number: 888-984-7988 or visit masstortreport.com.



Contact:

Allan Ripp 212-262-7477 arippnyc@aol.com

Elise Martin 302-622-7004 emartin@gelaw.com

SOURCE Grant & Eisenhofer, P.A.

Related Links

https://www.gelaw.com

