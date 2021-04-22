Lawyer Admitted for Five Weeks Helped Indianapolis Firm Obtain $20M Jury Verdict

INDIANAPOLIS, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A young trial lawyer admitted in Indiana for only five weeks helped an Indianapolis-based law firm, Yosha Cook & Tisch, obtain a $20.3 Million jury verdict last November. The plaintiff's trial team consisted of veteran lawyers Rich Cook and Louis "Buddy" Yosha and younger, promising trial lawyers Bryan Tisch and Brandon Yosha. Yosha Cook & Tisch represented Wayne Simmons and his wife Amy Simmons against Indianapolis Power & Light. On March 6, 2014, the plaintiff, Wayne Simmons, sustained a near-fatal electric shock injury while working on IPL's Petersburg power plant.

Attorney Brandon Yosha delivered the opening statement and final argument on damages. During his closing remarks, Brandon explained to the jury this would be Wayne and Amy's only day in court -- their one shot at justice. Brandon added it would be a grave injustice if these two hard-working, honest Hoosiers were not compensated fully for their suffering the past six years and potentially the next 40 years. Brandon also performed the direct examination of Wayne's spouse, Amy "Jo" Simmons. Amy stuck by her husband's side through it all -- taking Wayne to nearly 302 doctor appointments while serving full-time as a high-ranking Sergeant in the National Guard.

Despite being admitted to the Indiana bar for merely five weeks, nationally acclaimed trial lawyer, Nicholas Rowley, had tremendous confidence Brandon could deliver full justice for these two lifelong Hoosiers. Rowley guided Brandon as he prepared for his trial debut. Many consider Rowley as the most accomplished trial lawyer of his generation.

Brandon's father, Louis "Buddy" Yosha, also helped Brandon prepare. Notably, Buddy is the only Indiana lawyer listed in every edition of the Best Lawyers in America since first published in 1983 by two Harvard Law professors. While the younger Yosha is off to a good start, he still has a ways to go in filling the enormous footprints his father left behind in the courtroom. In early 2021, the National Trial Lawyers named Brandon one of the Nation's Top 40 Under 40 Trial Lawyers and a Top 100 Personal Injury Lawyer.

$20.3 Million dollar verdict obtained in Indianapolis, IN

Newly admitted Trial Lawyer, Brandon Yosha, delivered the opening statement and final argument on damages.

