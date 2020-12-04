Layer1 Files Malicious Prosecution and Shareholder Misconduct Lawsuit Against Jakov Dolic and Ivan Kirillov

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Layer1 Technologies, the first U.S. based renewable energy, fully-integrated Bitcoin mining company, announced today that it has filed a lawsuit against Jakov Dolic and Ivan Kirillov for shareholder misconduct and malicious prosecution in the District Court of Ward County Texas.

The lawsuit states that Dolic and Kirillov as shareholders in Layer1 have damaged Layer1 through a protracted scheme of misconduct designed to impede Layer1's operations, including the filing of a frivolous lawsuit that was subsequently dismissed. Layer1's petition seeks redress for the damages that the scheme caused.

