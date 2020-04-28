LayerOne Financial Named "Best Risk Management Solution" By HFM Global

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LayerOne Financial L.P., an independent, global provider of agile financial technology for the institutional investment management community, today announced it was named "Best Risk Management Solution" at the 2020 HFM US Technology Awards.

The annual HFM US Technology Awards recognize and reward IT and software providers serving the hedge fund sector that have demonstrated exceptional customer service and innovation over the past twelve months. Winners were determined by an independent judging panel of CTOs and other leading US hedge fund executives.

LayerOne Financial publicly launched the PortfolioOne platform in 2018 after initially offering the solution privately. PortfolioOne is the company's leading-edge, cloud-hosted, modular, end-to-end investment management solution designed to fully support financial institutions' Order Management, Portfolio and Risk Management, Operations, Treasury, Compliance, Accounting, Data Warehousing, Reporting and Workflow functions. The platform is fully integrable, highly customizable and employs both advanced big data and modern visualization principles to seamlessly balance analytics and operations. The platform is suitable for both single and multi-asset class portfolios of varying complexity spanning traditional and alternative assets.

This is the company's fifth coveted industry award win. In 2019, PortfolioOne was named "Best Derivatives Solution" at both the HFM US and European Technology Awards. In 2018, PortfolioOne was named "Best Post-Trade Technology" and "Best Regulatory Reporting Solution" at the HFM European Technology Awards.

"LayerOne Financial is honored to be recognized by HFM and the hedge fund community," said Brian Piscopo, CEO. "This award is especially meaningful as we've made significant advancements in PortfolioOne's ability to quantify market risks in real-time, across single or multi-asset class portfolios of various complexities, inclusive of complex derivatives. Additionally, providing clients the ability to run hypothetical trades and market scenarios has proven extremely empowering in facilitating both offensive trade structuring and defensive risk management."

About LayerOne

LayerOne Financial L.P. is an independent, leading-edge financial technology company providing innovative solutions to the investment management community. Our market leading product, PortfolioOne, is a cloud-hosted, modular, front-to-back office investment management platform supporting a broader range of asset classes than any other portfolio management system on the market. For more information on LayerOne, please visit www.layer-one.com or follow us on Twitter @PortfolioOne and LinkedIn.

