LayOffers Teams Up with ZoomInfo to Help Displaced Workers Return to the Workforce

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LayOffers, LLC. , today announced that it has teamed up with ZoomInfo , the global leader in go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, to help displaced workers return to the workforce. ZoomInfo has provided contact data for nearly 370,000 recruiters to aid LayOffers' mission of helping 1 million displaced workers by connecting them with active employers and recruiters.

LayOffers is a new online community that tracks layoffs in real-time to support workers and connect job candidates with top recruiters at no cost. While most sites trying to help are focused on only the technology industry, LayOffers is a resource for all displaced workers, regardless of industry.

At its core, LayOffers is a supportive community that gives those impacted the ability to anonymously share information, arms users with the data to make informed decisions, and provides an avenue for sharing insight on the layoff practices of their former employers. Nearly 200 layoff events were reported for April alone, along with hundreds of company reviews and discussions since launching last month.

"When we set out on the mission to help 1 million displaced workers, we thought we were really stretching," said Jeffrey Jewett, CEO and Founder of LayOffers. "Thanks to the generosity of ZoomInfo and their CEO Henry Schuck, we now have hundreds of thousands of recruiters in our network. With such reach, we are now in a position to help every displaced worker, not just our initial goal of 1 million. If you are out of work, and not on our platform, you are missing out on massive recruiter exposure."

"When Jeffrey approached me with LayOffers' mission, I instantly recognized the opportunity to make a difference," said Schuck. "Capitalizing on ZoomInfo's unique combination of data coverage and accuracy, we've connected LayOffers with hundreds of thousands of recruiters nationwide to provide jobseekers with as many open positions as possible. I look forward to hearing about LayOffers' many success stories as we work to mitigate the economic damage felt during this tough time."

"Being a door-to-door sales professional in the Solar industry, when COVID-19 and stay-at-home hit, I was unsurprisingly left without a job, even as a top performer," said Chrystione Warren, a Solar Sales Professional. "Thanks to LayOffers, I was able to be matched with a recruiter at a leading solar company that was set-up for remote sales. I start my new role next week, and don't have to risk my health," said Warren.

LayOffers now has thousands of recruiters and candidates joining the site weekly, and recently added over 10,000 new jobs across 5,900 companies in all 50 states. In order to stay current, and to ensure each opportunity is viable for candidates, jobs only live on the site for 14 days.

About LayOffers LLC.

LayOffers LLC. is a layoff network and online community based in Cornelius, N.C. Founded in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, LayOffers has added hundreds of layoff events, thousands of candidates and recruiters, and has posted over 10,000 active jobs since launch. LayOffers is self-funded by its founder Jeffrey Jewett, who has served in tech leadership positions with companies such as Impact, Procore, PitchBook, and Smartsheet. For more information, visit https://layoffers.com/ or https://twitter.com/LayOffers .

About ZoomInfo

Built over 20 years ago, ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg has become the go-to-market standard for over 13,500 companies worldwide. Designed to be the single source of truth, the ZoomInfo platform offers best-in-class technology paired with unrivaled data coverage , accuracy, and depth of contacts, companies, and opportunities essential to empower sales, marketing and recruiting professionals to hit their numbers. Deeply embedded into business workflows and technology stacks–including integrations with the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications – ZoomInfo is capable of delivering more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth than any stand-alone solution. ZoomInfo's investors include TA Associates, The Carlyle Group and 22C Capital. For more information about our leading marketing and sales intelligence solution , visit www.zoominfo.com .

LayOffers Media Contact

Kathy Osborne

Kamel PR

607-434-2065

[email protected]

ZoomInfo Media Contact

Steve Vittorioso

Director, Communications

ZoomInfo

978-875-1297

[email protected]

SOURCE LayOffers LLC

Related Links

https://layoffers.com

