Layton Construction Appoints Boone Hellmann, FAIA To Board Of Directors

"Boone is a welcome addition to Layton's Board of Directors," said David S. Layton, President and CEO of Layton Construction. "As an independent director, Boone brings invaluable experience overseeing major design and construction projects as well as significant leadership expertise to our Board."

Hellmann currently consults for design professionals and contractors through his firm, Hellmann Consulting Group. He recently retired from the University of California, San Diego, after almost thirty years of service as the Associate Vice Chancellor for Facilities Design and Construction and the Campus Architect. In this role he was responsible for more than 70 professional and technical staff providing all architectural/engineering design, construction administration, inspection, contract and fiscal management services for the 35,000+ student university, including two academic medical center teaching hospitals. During his tenure, Hellmann oversaw the design and construction of approximately 12 million square feet of new space capital improvements valued at more than $4.5 billion.

"It is a particularly exciting time to join Layton Construction as it continues to grow into a major national general contractor," said Boone Hellmann. "Layton has seen incredible growth throughout the Western U.S., including my home state of California. The commitment of the company to predictable outcomes is the primary reason it has so many repeat customers and delights new customers."

Layton Construction, one of the largest general contractors in the U.S., has completed projects in more than 40 states and has offices in California including Irvine, San Diego and San Jose, as well as Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Tennessee and Utah. Layton Construction currently works extensively in the areas of healthcare, data centers, hospitality, retail, entertainment, warehouse and distribution and commercial offices.

About Layton Construction

Layton Construction Company is consistently ranked among the top commercial contractors in the nation, currently the 44th largest builder on ENR's Top 400 Commercial Contractors list, with revenues of $1.8 billion annually. Layton specializes in construction management, design-build construction and general contracting. Layton's construction projects are found throughout the United States, and cover a wide spectrum of industry sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, education, data centers, office buildings, manufacturing, warehouse and distribution, sports and entertainment, detention, and public safety. Headquartered in Utah, Layton also has regional offices in California, Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho and Tennessee. For more information, visit www.laytonconstruction.com.

SOURCE Layton Construction

