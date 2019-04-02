LAZ Parking Announces National Job Fair On April 25th 2019 In 30+ Cities With 700+ Open Positions

HARTFORD, Conn., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LAZ Parking is excited to announce they will be having a national job fair across 30+ cities over 19 states with 700+ job opportunities scheduled for April 25, 2019.

CEO Alan Lazowski said, "LAZ is grateful to people across the country that are interested in learning about LAZ Parking and contributing to our amazing team. We also want to thank all the job fair hosts across the country for their hard work and dedication."

SVP of Human Resources, Andi Campbell, adds, "Every day that new people join our work family, we are living the first part of our mission to create opportunities for employees. This national job fair is fantastic for people who are looking to find a new position with a great company. We can't wait to welcome hundreds of new LAZ Parking employees across the United States on April 25."

LAZ Parking, founded in Hartford, CT in 1981, is one of the largest and fastest growing parking companies in the United States, operating over one million parking spaces across the country in 3,000 locations. With over 38 years of experience providing parking management and transportation and mobility services, LAZ works seamlessly across a variety of segments including hospitality and valet, office buildings, medical, airport and transportation, campus, government and municipal, retail, events, residential building and shuttle services. Additional information can be found at www.lazparking.com.

Below is a list of the states and cities that will be hosting a job fair. Visit this link to learn more info on the job fair in your city: https://www.lazparking.com/our-company/about/2019-national-job-fair

Alabama Gulf Shores

California Garden Grove, Emeryville, Los Angeles, San Diego

Colorado Denver

Connecticut Hartford, New Haven

District of Columbia Washington, DC



Florida Miami, West Palm Beach

Georgia Atlanta

Illinois Chicago

Maryland Baltimore



Massachusetts Boston

Missouri Kansas City

New York New York City

North Carolina Asheville, Charlotte



Ohio Cleveland, Columbus, Ohio State University, CampusParc



Pennsylvania Philadelphia, Pittsburgh

Rhode Island Providence

Tennessee Nashville, Memphis

Texas Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio



Washington Seattle

SOURCE LAZ Parking

Related Links

https://www.lazparking.com

