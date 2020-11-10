Lazy Eye (Amblyopia) Market, 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lazy Eye - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Lazy Eye Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.



Increasing the occurrence of lazy eye diseases, increasing healthcare expenditures, and the growing child population are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the lack of awareness and unavailability of effective treatment methods are hampering the growth of the market.



Lazy eye refers to the drifting or misalignment of an eye. The lazy eye disease is a childhood condition affecting the development of vision. In this disease, the brain does not acknowledge the images seen by the eye. The condition affects only one of the eyes but can further result in the impairment of vision in the other eye too.



Based on the treatment, the eye patches segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for eye patches which are widely available and at very low cost. The lazy eye treatment choices have now extended beyond patching for youngsters and adults. By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the developing healthcare sector, rising per capita healthcare expenditure, and the presence of the developed economies like India and China.



Some of the key players profiled in the Lazy Eye Market include Vivid Vision, Inc., TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Rebion, Pfizer Inc., Johnson And Johnson Services, Inc., bausch & Lomb Incorporated., Adwia Pharmaceuticals Co. and 3M.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End-user Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Lazy Eye Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Strabismic Amblyopia

5.3 Refractive Amblyopia

5.4 Deprivation Amblyopia

5.5 Anisometropia Amblyopia

5.6 Reverse Amblyopia



6 Global Lazy Eye Market, By Diagnosis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Squint Test

6.3 General Eye Test

6.4 Visual Acuity Tests

6.5 Photo Screening

6.6 Bruckner Test



7 Global Lazy Eye Market, By Treatment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Corrective Eyewear

7.2.1 Contact Lenses

7.2.2 Glasses

7.3 Surgery

7.4 Eye Patches

7.5 Atropine Eye Drops



8 Global Lazy Eye Market, By End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Retail Pharmacies

8.3 Hospitals

8.4 Eye Care Clinics



9 Global Lazy Eye Market, By Distribution Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Drug Store

9.3 E-Commerce



10 Global Lazy Eye Market, By Geography



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launches

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Vivid Vision, Inc.

12.2 TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

12.3 Rebion

12.4 Pfizer Inc.

12.5 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

12.6 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.

12.7 Adwia Pharmaceuticals Co.

12.8 3M



