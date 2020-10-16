Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Elects to Proactively Withdraw Proposed Share Offering

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. ("Lazydays" or the "Company") (NasdaqCM: LAZY) today announced that it has proactively withdrawn its proposed share offering.

"The proposed offering price did not reflect what we believe is the underlying value of the Company," stated William P. Murnane, Chairman and CEO of Lazydays. "We have a very strong balance sheet and are willing to raise capital only if it is in the best interests of our shareholders. We are very excited about the future of the company and we are committed to driving significant shareholder value in the coming years. Management and the board are steadfast in our effort to deliver disciplined and accretive capital stewardship.

"As a result of market share gains, we have achieved unprecedented growth over the past year that has clearly outpaced the market," continued Murnane. "Our cash generation is strong and we have a robust pipeline of dealership acquisition and greenfield growth opportunities. We are very well positioned to pursue our geographic expansion strategy and to continue our strong growth trajectory."

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

Lazydays, The RV Authority®, is an iconic brand in the RV industry. Home of the world's largest recreational dealership, based on 126 acres outside of Tampa, Florida, Lazydays has nine dealership locations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Minnesota, and Tennessee. Lazydays also has a dedicated Service Center location in Texas. Offering the nation's largest selection of leading RV brands, Lazydays features over 3,000 new and pre-owned RVs, more than 400 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More™ stores offer thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts at dealership locations.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. Lazydays believes that it consistently provides the best RV purchase, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families keep returning to Lazydays year after year, calling it their "home away from home."

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY." Additional information can be found here.

Forward–Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, including statements on expected customer demand, RV unit sales, total revenue, net income, inventory, OEM shipments and adjusted EBITDA, and statements regarding Lazydays' expectations regarding the impact of its recently acquired dealerships in Phoenix and Elkhart, and its greenfield start-up near Nashville, Tennessee, are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, the global, national and local impact of the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays' SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

Disclaimer

Information in this news release is not an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

