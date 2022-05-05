Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TAMPA, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. ("Lazydays" or the "Company") (NasdaqCM: LAZY) announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net Income for the quarter was $28.3 million, up $19.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2021. First quarter revenue was $376.2 million, up $105.2 million compared to the first quarter of 2021. EBITDA of $44.8 million was up 60.9% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter Financial Results and Highlights:

Revenues for the first quarter were $376.2 million ; up $105.2 million , or 38.8%, versus the first quarter of 2021. Revenue from sales of Recreational Vehicles ("RVs") was $340.5 million for the first quarter, up $95.6 million , or 39.0%, versus the first quarter of 2021. RV unit sales excluding wholesale units, were 3,748 for the quarter, up 551 units, or 17.2% versus the first quarter of 2021. New and preowned RV sales revenues were $217.4 million and $123.0 million for the quarter, up 29.9% and 58.8% respectively compared to the first quarter of 2021.







Conference Call Information:

The Company has scheduled a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on May 5, 2022 that will also be broadcast live over the internet. The call can be accessed as follows:

Via online registration at: http://events.q4inc.com/attendee/448109354 or via webcast by clicking the link.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://www.lazydays.com/investor-relations.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until May 12, 2022 and may be accessed by calling 1-800-770-2030 or 1-647-362-9199 with a conference ID number of 1488544. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

Forward‐Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, including statements regarding Lazydays' expectations for future operating results, its expectations regarding the impact of its acquisitions of recently acquired dealerships in Maryville, Tennessee, Portland, Oregon, Vancouver, Washington and Milwaukee, Wisconsin; its greenfield start-ups near Nashville, Tennessee, Monticello, Minnesota, Fort Pierce, Florida, near Omaha, Nebraska, Wilmington, Ohio and Surprise, Arizona; and it recently announced intent to acquire Dave's Claremore RV; are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including the impact of the war between Russia and Ukraine, including from current and future sanctions imposed by governments or other authorities, economic conditions generally (including increases in fuel costs), conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the effects of inflation, other factors described from time to time in Lazydays' public announcements and SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov and other factors that Lazydays may not have currently identified or quantified. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

Results of Operations for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

































LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data) (Unaudited)







































































For the three



For the three







months ended



months ended







March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021

Revenues













New and pre-owned vehicles

$ 340,460



$ 244,881

Other



35,701



26,112



Total revenues

376,161



270,993

















Cost applicable to revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)











New and pre-owned vehicles (including adjustments to the











LIFO reserve of $2,460 and $1,887, respectively)

269,927



201,219

Other



7,046



5,656



Total cost applicable to revenue

276,973



206,875

















Transaction costs

34



375

Depreciation and amortization

4,084



3,225

Stock-based compensation

523



372

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

55,918



37,723



Income from operations

38,629



22,423

Other income/expenses











PPP loan forgiveness

-



478

Interest expense

(2,912)



(1,866)

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

1,540



(6,468)

Inducement Loss on Warrant Conversion

-



(246)



Total other expense

(1,372)



(8,102)

Income before income tax expense

37,257



14,321



Income tax expense

(8,973)



(5,477)



Net income

$ 28,284



$ 8,844



Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

(1,184)



(1,184)



Net income attributable to common stock and participating securities

$ 27,100



$ 7,660

































EPS:













Basic



$ 1.44



$ 0.45

Diluted



$ 1.17



$ 0.35

Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic



12,798,100



10,897,203

Diluted



20,561,136



20,297,715

















See the accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021





















LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)

























As of



As of











March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021











(Unaudited)

























ASSETS

















Current assets

















Cash









$ 89,558



$ 98,120 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $456

at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively







51,649



30,604 Inventories









283,997



242,906 Income tax receivable







-



1,302 Prepaid expenses and other





2,590



2,703



Total current assets



427,794



375,635



















Property and equipment, net







126,361



120,748 Operating lease assets







30,718



32,004 Goodwill









80,413



80,318 Intangible assets, net







85,993



87,800 Other assets









1,547



1,623



Total assets



$ 752,826



$ 698,128



















See the accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS, CONTINUED (Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)



















































As of



As of











March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021











(Unaudited)

























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities

















Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 63,137



$ 58,999 Income taxes payable







7,675



- Dividends payable







1,184



1,210 Floor plan notes payable, net of debt discount



230,347



192,220 Financing liability, current portion





2,053



1,970 Long-term debt, current portion





4,646



5,510 Operating lease liability, current portion





6,396



6,441



Total current liabilities



315,438



266,350



















Long term liabilities















Financing liability, non-current portion, net of debt discount

102,192



102,466 Long term debt, non-current portion, net of debt discount

12,512



13,684 Operating lease liability, non-current portion



24,358



25,563 Deferred income tax liability







13,663



13,663 Warrant liabilities







13,239



15,293



Total liabilities



481,402



437,019



















Commitments and Contingencies

































Series A Convertible Preferred Stock; 600,000 shares, designated,

54,983



54,983 issued, and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020;







liquidation preference of $60,000 as of March 31, 2022









and December 31, 2021, respectively

































Stockholders' Equity



































Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;

-



- Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;









13,843,182 and 13,694,417 shares issued and 12,049,073 and 9,656,041







outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively -



- Additional paid-in capital







123,037



121,831 Treasury Stock, at cost, 1,794,109 and 707,312 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

(31,690)



(12,515) Retained earnings







125,094



96,810



Total stockholders' equity

216,441



206,126



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 752,826



$ 698,128



















See the accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to enable us to analyze our performance and financial condition. We utilize these financial measures to manage our business on a day-to-day basis and believe that they are useful measures of performance as they reflect certain operating drivers of the business, such as sales growth, operating costs, selling and administrative expense and other operating income and expense. We believe that these supplemental measures are commonly used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide expanded insight of the underlying operating results and trends and overall understanding of our financial performance and prospects for the future. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Our use of EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may not be comparable to other companies within the industry due to different methods of calculation. We compensate for these limitations by using each of EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as only one of several measures for evaluating our business performance. In addition, capital expenditures, which impact depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and income tax expense, are reviewed separately by management. We may incur expenses in the future that are the same or similar to some of those adjusted in this presentation.

EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, interest expense, net, amortization of intangible assets, and income tax expense.

EBITDA Margin is defined as EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, non-floor plan interest expense, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expense, stock-based compensation, transaction costs and other supplemental adjustments which for the periods presented includes LIFO adjustments, severance costs and other one-time charges, impairment of rental units and gain (loss) on sale of property and equipment.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

Reconciliations from Net Income per the Consolidated Statements of Income to EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 are shown in the tables below.























Three Months Ended March 31,







2022

2021















EBITDA











Net income



$ 28,284

$ 8,844

Interest expense, net*



2,912

1,866

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment



2,277

1,944

Amortization of intangible assets



1,807

1,281

Income tax expense



8,973

5,477

Subtotal EBITDA



44,253

19,412

Floor plan interest



(976)

(457)

LIFO adjustment



2,460

1,887

Transaction costs



34

375

PPP loan forgiveness



-

(478)

Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment



6

(3)

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities



(1,540)

6,468

Inducement loss on warrant conversion



-

246

Stock-based compensation



523

372

Adjusted EBITDA



$ 44,760

$ 27,822















* Interest expense includes $1,730 and $1,213 relating to finance lease payments for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Depreciation on leased assets under finance leases is included in depreciation expense and included in net income. Operating lease payments are included as rent expense and included in net income.









Three Months Ended March 31,







2022

2021















EBITDA margin











Net income margin



7.5%

3.3%

Interest expense, net



0.8%

0.7%

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment



0.6%

0.7%

Amortization of intangible assets



0.5%

0.5%

Income tax expense



2.4%

2.0%

Subtotal EBITDA margin



11.8%

7.2%

Floor plan interest



-0.3%

-0.2%

LIFO adjustment



0.7%

0.7%

Transaction costs



0.0%

0.1%

PPP loan forgiveness



0.0%

-0.2%

Loss on sale of property and equipment



0.0%

0.0%

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities



-0.4%

2.4%

Inducement loss on warrant conversion



0.0%

0.1%

Stock-based compensation



0.1%

0.1%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin



11.9%

10.3%















Note: Figures in the table may not recalculate exactly due to rounding.







