Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TAMPA, Fla., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. ("Lazydays" or the "Company") (NasdaqCM: LAZY) announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter Financial Results and Highlights:

Revenues for the second quarter were $214.0 million ; up $45.5 million , or 26.9%, versus 2019. Revenue from sales of Recreational Vehicles ("RVs") was $191.5 million for the second quarter, up $42.5 million , or 28.5%, versus 2019. RV unit sales excluding wholesale units, were 2,950 for the quarter, up 858 units, or 41.0% versus 2019. New and preowned RV sales revenues were $129.4 million and $62.1 million for the quarter, up 37.3% and 13.3% respectively compared to 2019.

Forward–Looking Statements

Results of Operations for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data) (Unaudited)

















For the Three Months Ended





June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Revenues









New and pre-owned vehicles

$ 191,505

$ 149,046 Other



22,456

19,500

Total revenues

213,961

168,546











Cost applicable to revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)







New and pre-owned vehicles (including adjustments to the LIFO reserve of ($240), $359, ($49) and $606, respectively)

164,377

128,376 Other



5,631

4,692

Total cost applicable to revenue

170,008

133,068











Transaction costs

45

87 Depreciation and amortization

2,671

2,640 Stock-based compensation

340

1,112 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

28,269

25,151

Income from operations

12,628

6,488 Other income/expenses







Loss on sale of property and equipment

(6)

- Interest expense

(2,018)

(2,531)

Total other expense

(2,024)

(2,531) Income before income tax expense

10,604

3,957

Income tax expense

(2,536)

(2,099)

Net income

$ 8,068

$ 1,858

Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

(1,684)

(1,525)

Net income attributable to common stock and participating securities

$ 6,384

$ 333























EPS:









Basic and diluted income per share

$ 0.39

$ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

9,715,677

9,811,107

See the accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)









As of

As of



June 30,

December 31,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current assets







Cash

$ 62,050

$ 31,458 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $535and $382

at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively





30,815

16,025 Inventories

100,280

160,864 Income tax receivable

-

326 Prepaid expenses and other

3,169

2,999

Total current assets 196,314

211,672









Property and equipment, net

90,809

86,876 Operating lease assets

17,110

- Goodwill

40,616

38,979 Intangible assets, net

69,520

68,854 Other assets

353

255

Total assets $ 414,722

$ 406,636

See the accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements



LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS, CONTINUED (Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)























As of

As of



June 30,

December 31,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 31,553

$ 23,855 Income taxes payable 3,444

- Floor plan notes payable, net of debt discount 92,256

143,949 Financing liability, current portion 1,462

936 Long-term debt, current portion 17,332

5,993 Operating lease liability, current portion 3,164

-

Total current liabilities 149,211

174,733









Long term liabilities







Financing liability, non-current portion, net of debt discount 71,403

63,557 Long term debt, non-current portion, net of debt discount 15,679

15,573 Operating lease liability, non-current portion 13,616

- Deferred tax liability

16,450

16,450

Total liabilities 266,359

270,313









Commitments and Contingencies















Series A Convertible Preferred Stock; 600,000 shares, designated, issued, and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; liquidation preference of $69,237 and $65,910 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 64,221

60,893









Stockholders' Equity

















Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; -

- Common stock, $0.0001par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 8,548,524 and 8,506,666 shares issued and 8,407,225 and 8,428,666 outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively -

- Additional paid-in capital 78,712

79,186 Treasury Stock, at cost, 141,299and 78,000 shares at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (499)

(314) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 5,929

(3,442)

Total stockholders' equity 84,142

75,430

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 414,722

$ 406,636









See the accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to enable us to analyze our performance and financial condition. We utilize these financial measures to manage our business on a day-to-day basis and believe that they are useful measures of performance as they reflect certain operating drivers of the business, such as sales growth, operating costs, selling and administrative expense and other operating income and expense. We believe that these supplemental measures are commonly used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide expanded insight of the underlying operating results and trends and overall understanding of our financial performance and prospects for the future. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Our use of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may not be comparable to other companies within the industry due to different methods of calculation. We compensate for these limitations by using each of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as only one of several measures for evaluating our business performance. In addition, capital expenditures, which impact depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and income tax expense, are reviewed separately by management. We may incur expenses in the future that are the same or similar to some of those adjusted in this presentation.

EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, interest expense, net, amortization of intangible assets, and income tax expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, non-floor plan interest expense, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expense, stock-based compensation, transaction costs and other supplemental adjustments which for the periods presented includes LIFO adjustments, severance costs and other one time charges, and loss on sale of property and equipment.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

Reconciliations from Net Income per the Consolidated Statements of Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are shown in the tables below.



Three Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019







EBITDA





Net income $ 8,068

$ 1,858 Interest expense, net* 2,018

2,531 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 1,624

1,687 Amortization of intangible assets 1,047

953 Income tax expense 2,536

2,099 Subtotal EBITDA 15,293

9,128 Floor plan interest (565)

(1,049) LIFO adjustment (239)

359 Transaction costs 45

87 Loss on sale of property and equipment 6

- Severance costs/Other -

272 Stock-based compensation 340

1,112 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,880

$ 9,909



* Interest expense includes $1,177 relating to finance lease payments. Operating lease payments are included as rent expense and included in net income.



Three Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019







EBITDA margin





Net income margin 3.8%

1.1% Interest expense, net 0.9%

1.5% Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 0.8%

1.0% Amortization of intangible assets 0.5%

0.6% Income tax expense 1.2%

1.2% Subtotal EBITDA margin 7.2%

5.4% Floor plan interest -0.3%

-0.6% LIFO adjustment -0.1%

0.2% Transaction costs 0.0%

0.1% Loss on sale of property and equipment 0.0%

0.0% Severance costs/Other 0.0%

0.2% Stock-based compensation 0.2%

0.7% Adjusted EBITDA 7.0%

5.9%

