Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call for Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET

TAMPA, Fla., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM: LAZY) today announced it plans to release financial results for its 2020 second quarter ended June 30 on July 30, 2020 before the opening of the market. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 10:00AM Eastern Time that will also be broadcast live over the internet.

What: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Where: Via online registration at: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1049618 or phone registration: (888) 869-1189 or (706) 643-5902; also via webcast by clicking the link.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://www.lazydays.com/investor-relations.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 6, 2020 and may be accessed by calling 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642 with a conference ID number of 1049618. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

Lazydays, The RV Authority®, is an iconic brand in the RV industry. Home of the world's largest recreational dealership, based on 126 acres outside of Tampa, Florida, Lazydays has dealerships located at The Villages, Florida; Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. Lazydays also has a dedicated Service Center location near Houston, Texas. Offering the nation's largest selection of leading RV brands, Lazydays features over 3,000 new and pre-owned RVs, more than 400 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More™ stores offer thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts at dealership locations.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. Lazydays consistently provides the best RV purchase, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families keep returning to Lazydays year after year, calling it their "home away from home."

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY." Additional information can be found here .

Forward–Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe Lazydays future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Lazydays. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, conditions in the capital markets, the global impact of the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and other factors described from time to time in Lazydays SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Lazydays undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

