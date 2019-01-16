Lazydays Named No. 1 RV Dealer in Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays, The RV Authority® and world's largest RV dealership, has been ranked as the No. 1 RV dealer in Florida across multiple categories. The annual rankings are compiled and published by Statistical Surveys, Inc., a premier provider of market intelligence for RV manufacturers and dealers.

Lazydays of Tampa was the top-ranked Florida RV dealer in the following categories:

#1 Dealer in Florida

#1 Towable Dealer in Florida

#1 Motorized Dealer in Florida

#1 Travel Trailer Dealer in Florida

#1 Fifth Wheel Dealer in Florida

#1 Fifth Wheel Toy Haulers Dealer in Florida

#1 Class A Dealer in Florida

#1 Class C Dealer in Florida

Lazydays of Loveland was ranked the #1 Class A Dealer in Colorado.

In addition, Lazydays has once again been ranked as the No. 1 Class "A" Diesel Dealer in the United States—a distinction it has held for the past 16 consecutive years.

"We are honored to receive these award designations," said Ron Fleming, Lazydays Vice President and National General Manager. "Our partnerships with the top RV manufacturers in the world are an integral part of our ability to provide the largest selection of the nation's leading RV brands, and to provide customers with the best buying experience in the industry."

About Lazydays

Lazydays, The RV Authority®, is an iconic brand in the RV industry. Home of the world's largest recreational dealership, based on 126 acres outside of Tampa, Florida, Lazydays also has dealerships located in Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. Offering the nation's largest selection of leading RV brands, Lazydays features nearly 3,000 new and pre-owned RVs, 400 service bays and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. Lazydays also has rental fleets in Florida and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More™ stores offer thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts at dealership locations.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. Lazydays consistently provides the best RV purchase, service, rental and ownership experience, which is why more than a half-million RVers and their families visit Lazydays every year, making it their "home away from home."

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY." Additional information can be found here

