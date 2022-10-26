LBA Hospitality Selected to Manage the Residence Inn by Marriott in Greenville, North Carolina

DOTHAN, Ala., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, today announced that it has been selected to manage another hotel owned by BPR Properties of High Point, North Carolina. The Residence Inn by Marriott in Greenville, North Carolina is a 97-suite hotel located at 1820 West 5th Street.

Residence Inn Greenville, NC

Situated just minutes from East Carolina University, the Residence Inn by Marriott Greenville offers its guests convenient access to the Brody School of Medicine, ECU Health Medical Center, the Greenville VA Medical Center, the Greenville Convention Center and uptown Greenville.

The hotel features studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites, each offering a fully-equipped kitchen with a coffeemaker, microwave oven and residential-sized appliances. Other in-room amenities include plush mattresses and crisp linens, a pullout sofa, a large, well-lit work desk and ergonomic desk chair and complimentary Wi-Fi access.

"Our partnership with BPR Properties is growing and we are thrilled to be adding another one of their hotels to our portfolio," said Farrah Adams, COO, LBA Hospitality. "This location provides a versatile choice for extended guests that may be visiting the hospital or parents and teams visiting the ECU campus."

Amenities include a free hot breakfast, an outdoor swimming pool, 768 square feet of meeting space, a fitness center, a putting green, complimentary food delivery service, a full-service bar offering light food options, complimentary WiFi and a 24-hour Market. For more information on the Residence Inn by Marriott Greenville or to make reservations, please call 252-364-8999 or visit www.marriott.com/pgvri.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of hotels located in the Southeast and Southwest, the company is a recognized leader developing and operating the most respected brands under franchise licenses of Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and InterContinental Hotel Group. For more than four decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

About BPR Properties

Headquartered in High Point, North Carolina, BPR Properties was founded in 1983 with the purchase of its first property: a smoke shop in Staten Island, New York. Since their humble beginnings, BPR Properties has acquired and developed more than 50 hotels, developed nearly 1,500 acres in commercial and residential real estate, and grown in the sophisticated company that it is today.

Contact:

Judy Cluck

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Larry Blumberg & Associates, Inc.

678-977-8316

[email protected]

SOURCE LBA Hospitality