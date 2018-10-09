LBC Credit Partners Expands Credit Facility to America II to Support the Acquisition of Advanced MP Technology, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC") announced an increase in the America II credit facility to $49.7 million to support the acquisition of Advanced MP Technology, Inc. ("Advanced MP"). America II is a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital, LLC.

LBC served as Agent and Sole Lender for the senior secured term loan.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, America II is a global leader in electronic component distribution and supply chain services serving a broad array of products for use in higher value-add applications across diversified end-markets including industrial controls and sensors, medical devices, data networks, internet-connected products and material handling/transportation equipment. The Company has a global footprint and sources and stocks 1 billion+ components with 100,000+ unique SKUs. America II has distribution capabilities and offices in the U.S., UK, Germany, China, Japan, Singapore and Mexico.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in San Clemente, California, Advanced MP, is a full-service global distributor of electronic components and provider of supply chain solutions. The Company specializes in hard-to-find as well as mature and obsolete components, all of which they test and inspect in house. Advanced MP has distribution facilities in the U.S. (California), Hungary, and China along with a sales and sourcing presence across 26 locations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Wynnchurch Capital, LLC, headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, with offices in California and Canada, was founded in 1999, and is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm. Their strategy is to partner with middle market companies in the United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial growth and profit improvement. Wynnchurch Capital manages a number of private equity funds with $2.2 billion of committed capital under management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs and restructurings.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners is a leading provider of middle market financing solutions including senior term, unitranche, second lien, junior secured and mezzanine debt and equity co-investments supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions. With over $3 billion* of capital commitments, LBC has made investments in companies located throughout North America across a wide range of industries and is committed to a long-term approach to debt investing. LBC is headquartered in Philadelphia, with offices in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. To learn more, visit www.lbccredit.com.

*Information as of June 30, 2018

