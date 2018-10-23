LBC Credit Partners Provided Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Albireo Energy

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC") a leading provider of financing solutions to middle market companies, provided senior secured credit facilities to Albireo Energy, a Huron Capital controlled company, to support the refinancing of Albireo Energy and the add-on acquisition of Taylor Consulting & Contracting.

LBC served as Agent and Sole Lead Arranger for the senior secured credit facilities.

Albireo Energy provides building automation and integration solutions and energy services to commercial and institutional buildings nationally. Their solutions and services help building owners and managers improve efficiency and reduce operational costs while improving comfort for tenants. Through its operating divisions, Albireo Energy has a history of providing exceptional solutions to mission critical facilities such as data centers, labs, military installations, and hospitals.

Founded in 2004, Taylor Consulting & Contracting is one of the top ten largest energy management firms in the country. The company helps other companies find ways to save money on energy by acquiring utility and supplier data and using its proprietary systems to analyze how to optimize pricing options. The overall strategic planning includes evaluating market conditions, discussing risk tolerance, and working with businesses to uncover solutions.

Founded in 1999, Huron Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm that has raised over $1.8 billion in capital through six committed private equity funds and invested in over 150 companies. The Huron Capital buy-and-build investment model includes equity recapitalizations, family succession transactions, market-entry strategies, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts of companies having revenues up to $200 million. Huron Capital targets both control and non-control equity stakes in fundamentally-sound companies that can benefit from the firm's operational approach to creating value. Huron Capital's sector focus includes business services, consumer products & services and specialty industrials.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners is a leading provider of middle market financing solutions including senior term, unitranche, second lien, junior secured and mezzanine debt and equity co-investments supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions. With over $3 billion* of capital commitments, LBC has made investments in companies located throughout North America across a wide range of industries and is committed to a long-term approach to debt investing. LBC is headquartered in Philadelphia, with offices in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. To learn more, visit www.lbccredit.com.

*Information as of September 30, 2018

