LBC Credit Partners Supports MPE Partners' Investment in Ideal Aluminum, LLC

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC"), one of the leading providers of financing solutions to middle market companies, provided a senior secured credit facility to support Morgenthaler Private Equity's ("MPE Partners" or "MPE") investment in Ideal Aluminum, LLC ("Ideal" or the "Company').

LBC served as Agent and Sole Lender for the senior secured credit facility.

Headquartered in Florida, Ideal is a leading designer and manufacturer of premium aluminum fences, gates, railings, and other related outdoor products for residential and commercial applications. Ideal offers over 1,500 fences, gates, railings, and other premium outdoor products as well as a vast number of specialty custom products in varying designs, colors, and sizes. The Company sells direct to a diverse customer base of fence installers as well as through select distributor partners.

With offices in Ohio and Massachusetts, MPE Partners invests in profitable, lower middle market companies with transaction values up to $250 million. MPE focuses on leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, and build-up investments with entrepreneur- and family-owned businesses and corporate divestitures. MPE has two primary target investment areas: high-value manufacturing, and commercial and industrial services.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and small-cap financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion of capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $7.9 billion to over 261 issuers throughout our 17-year history.* To learn more, visit www.lbccredit.com.

