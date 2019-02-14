LBC Credit Partners Supports the Acquisition of EMS Technologies

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners announced an increase in the Albireo Energy credit facility to support the acquisition of EMS Technologies ("EMS"). The purchase of EMS is the 10th add-on acquisition for the Albireo Energy platform since it was launched by Huron Capital.

LBC served as Agent and Sole Lead Arranger for the senior secured credit facilities.

EMS designs, engineers, integrates, and services highly technical energy management solutions, principally in Washington D.C. and Baltimore. In addition to its expertise in verticals such as government agencies, large commercial buildings, higher education, and healthcare, EMS has serviced over eight million square feet of mission critical / data center facilities. EMS' breadth of experience and technology solutions and its strong reputation for quality and delivery enable EMS to maintain longstanding relationships with some of the most sophisticated clients.

Albireo Energy provides building automation and integration solutions and energy services to commercial and institutional buildings nationally. Albireo Energy's solutions and services help building owners and managers improve efficiency and reduce operational costs while improving comfort for tenants. Through its operating divisions, Albireo Energy has a history of providing exceptional solutions to mission critical facilities such as data centers, labs, military installations, and hospitals.

Founded in 1999, Huron Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm that has raised over $1.8 billion in capital through six committed private equity funds and invested in over 150 companies. The Huron Capital buy-and-build investment model includes equity recapitalizations, family succession transactions, market-entry strategies, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts of companies having revenues up to $200 million. Huron Capital targets both control and non-control equity stakes in fundamentally-sound companies that can benefit from the firm's operational approach to creating value. Huron Capital's sector focus includes business services, consumer products & services and specialty industrials.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and small-cap financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion in capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $5.7 billion to over 216 issuers throughout our 14-year history.* LBC is headquartered in the Philadelphia area and has offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. To learn more, please visit www.lbccredit.com.

*Information as of December 31, 2018

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Rubano-Volansky

Tel 724-979-4293

Email: lrubano@50words.com

SOURCE LBC Credit Partners

Related Links

http://www.lbccredit.com

