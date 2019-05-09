LBC Small Cap Closes First SBIC Fund At $139 Million And Expands Team

PHILADELPHIA, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Small Cap Management, L.P. ("LBC Small Cap"), an affiliate of LBC Credit Partners, today announced the closing of its first fund, LBC Small Cap SBIC, L.P., at $139 million.

Don Rice, Partner at LBC Small Cap, said, "We appreciate the strong interest and support we received from our investors. LBC Small Cap will continue to focus on senior, unitranche, and mezzanine debt and equity investments from $4 million to $14 million to support strong management teams and the growth of lower middle market companies across the United States."

Separately, LBC Small Cap announced the addition of Kyle Peters to the investment team as a Vice President. He will be responsible for executing new transactions as well as managing existing portfolio investments. He has significant experience working with management teams and executing middle-market transactions including senior debt, structured equity, minority equity and control equity investments in a variety of situations.

About LBC Small Cap

LBC Small Cap is focused on originating, executing and managing senior secured, unitranche, junior debt, structured equity and equity co-investments in U.S.-based lower middle market companies with EBITDA between $2 - $5 million. The LBC Small Cap team looks to deploy between $4 million and $14 million per transaction to support funded sponsors, independent sponsors, and family-owned businesses across a broad array of industries.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and small-cap financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion in capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $5.8 billion to over 216 issuers throughout our 14-year history.* LBC is headquartered in the Philadelphia area and has offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York.

To learn more, visit www.lbccredit.com.

*Information as of December 31, 2018.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Rubano-Volansky

Tel 724-979-4293

Email: lrubano@50words.com

SOURCE LBC Credit Partners

Related Links

http://www.lbccredit.com

