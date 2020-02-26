LC Waikiki Aims to Become One of the Three Most Successful Fashion Retail Brands of Europe by 2023

LC Waikiki opened its 1000th store in the first quarter of 2020 and added another significant point to its international investments, which were firstly initiated in Romania in 2009. 1,000th store opened on February 13, 2020, in Kyiv River Mall and the inauguration ceremony welcomed many guests including LC Waikiki Chairman of the Board Vahap Küçük, LC Waikiki Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Berna Akyüz Öğüt, Republic of Turkey Ukraine Ambassador Yağmur Ahmet Güldere. LC Waikiki continues its operations with 35 stores and 1000 employees in 18 cities in Ukraine. The new two-storied store in River Mall will be the largest store in the country with its place of 1880 square meters. 40 employees will be employed in the store, of which the investment cost reaches 1 million USD.

Evaluating the global journey of the brand, LC Waikiki Chairman of the Board Vahap Küçük said, "When we first launched our brand, we identified our mission as "Everyone deserves to dress well". We have set the goal of bringing affordable fashion beyond our country borders by bringing it together with various cultures in different markets. We are committed to providing to our customers from all age groups with products that are suitable for the style and budget and that are manufactured in accordance with the clothes safety rules. We determined the vision of the LC Waikiki brand in 2023 as "Being one of the three most successful fashion retailers in Europe."

Stating that they will continue to test new countries this year, Küçük stated, "In August, we will open our first store in South America, Peru so that we will be entering a new continent. We are going to enter new countries such as Zambia, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Angola and Senegal in Africa; Hungary in Europe and Mongolia and Turkmenistan in Asia. We will enter the 4th continent with South America in 2020. With 9 new countries, we are going to open a total of 130 new stores, 15 stores in Turkey and 115 stores abroad. Thus, we aim to operate in 56 countries on 4 continents by 2020 and reach the number of 1125 stores. This means that our total store area reaches 1 million 950 thousand square meters. In addition, we will continue to grow our LCW Dream and LCW Home stores, which we call our sub-brands. Also this year, we have a branded export target of 1 billion USD."

Founded in 1988, LC Waikiki has been serving under the roof of LC Waikiki Retail since 1997 with the mission "Everyone deserves to dress well" and its approach of "affordable fashion" in Turkey. LC Waikiki continues to grow for 32 years both in Turkey and abroad. LC Waikiki, the leader of the ready-to-wear sector, operates with approximately 1,000 stores and 47,700 employees in 47 countries today.

