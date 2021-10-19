LCAV Announces Press Conference at Dupont Park Seventh Day Adventist School

Vincent Lopez, founder/CEO of LCA Vantage and the Lopez Foundation says, "We're excited about this unique and truly impactful opportunity to teach and inspire the next community of innovators, techies, entrepreneurs, and health-care professionals."

About Dupont Park Seventh Day Adventist School:

The Dupont Park Seventh Day Adventist School (DPAS) is nestled on the edge of the city in Southeast, Washington, DC, and surrounded by Fort Dupont Park, from which the school derives its name. This Christian institution is the only Seventh-day Adventist school in the nation's capital, and throughout its 103-year history, it has made a significant impact in the community and in the lives of the students who have matriculated through its hallowed halls. From this nurturing, caring environment have come generations of professionals, artist, technicians, leaders, thinkers, and doers...prepared to serve in this world while preparing for the "world to come."

DPAS is currently accepting students in grades Pre-K through 8th grade in person or virtually for the School Year 2021-2022.

About LCA Vantage Healthcare:

LCA Vantage is an innovative technology company advancing healthcare into the next century. We offer affordable Healthcare Subscriptions which provide a full-service suite of clinical care and thru our custom-built technology products and software, we launched Parker Tech® creating a SMART Zone ecosystem, enabling hospital facilities, patients, medical professionals, and communities to provide 24/7/365 medical support, prescription drug management, and facility management.

At LCA Vantage, we simplify the complexities of healthcare while putting the power of choice, flexibility, and affordability back in the hands of our subscribers. We are focused on treating the whole person, not just the symptom.

