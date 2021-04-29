LCAV Announces Sponsorship of the 1st Annual Luke Patton Memorial Tournament

Luke passed away suddenly from an undiagnosed disease, polymyositis. Polymyositis is a rare inflammatory disease that causes chronic muscle inflammation and weakness. Although there isn't yet a cure, there are many treatments that have been successful in managing symptoms.

The Luke Patton Memorial Fund is committed to helping families who are dealing with the sudden and unexpected loss of a family member, supporting myositis research and education, as well as providing opportunities for children and teens to learn how to play the guitar—something that Luke absolutely loved.

LCA Vantage Healthcare empathizes with the immeasurable pain that the Patton Family has experienced and continues to experience. As the presenting sponsor of this event, we aim to use our platform to raise awareness of polymyositis and to echo the sentiments of the Patton Family. Our company is committed to creating more dependable health technology, making quality and affordable healthcare a reality for all Americans, as well as supporting the Patton Family to the best of our ability.

The First Annual Luke Patton Memorial Tournament will be on June 12th, 2021 at the Berkley Hills Golf Course in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. While registration to play in the tournament is closed, sponsorships for individual holes, competitors, and golf carts are still available. For those interested in making an individual donation to the Luke Patton Memorial Foundation Fund, please check out the link below.

Individual Donations- https://cfalleghenies.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=4267

Tournament Sponsorships-

https://cfalleghenies.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list/event?event_date_id=2485

SOURCE LCA Vantage Healthcare

Related Links

https://lcavantage.com/

