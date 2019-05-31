LCC Asia Pacific announces registered trademark for specialist Index

SYDNEY, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique corporate finance and strategy firm LCC Asia Pacific has worked extensively in the Australian engineering, mining services and contracting sector for over 15 years. To both compliment and deepen LCC Asia Pacific's commitment to this vital Australian sector, LCC has commenced producing a specialist weighted index of more than 50 constituent Australian public companies.

"The Contracting Sector is a significant contributor to the Australian Economy, and being able to track the performance of the key public companies in that Sector has great value as a leading indicator on overall economic robustness," Nicholas Assef, LCC's Founder & Principal commented.

The Index carries the Australian registered trade mark "LCC Australian Contractors & Service Providers Index®" with registered trade mark number 1954461. The constituents are a cross section of companies that service multiple Australian sectors, including engineering, mining services, oil & gas services, electrical engineering, infrastructure services, construction and general contracting.

The LCC Australian Contractors & Service Providers Index® will form a part of the Weekly Market Update on the Australian public company engineering, contracting and services sector that LCC Asia Pacific has been continuously producing for more than seven years.

ABOUT LCC ASIA PACIFIC

LCC Asia Pacific is an award winning, independent corporate finance and strategy firm, working with public companies, private companies, financial sponsors and government entities on specialised advisory engagements. The Firm specialises in cross border engagements - in particular assisting Northern Hemisphere organisations design and execute strategy to enter the Australasian markets.

Each engagement is planned carefully and executed by senior professionals who are involved in the deal from day one, and who act as an extension to the client's senior management team.

To learn more visit: www.lccasiapacific.com

