LCG Promotes 5 Individuals

ATLANTA, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LCG Associates, Inc., a national, independent investment consulting firm, promotes the following individuals: Taylor L. Covey, CAIA is promoted to Vice President, Co-Director of Private Investments, Senior Consultant; Rowan A. Harmer, Brendan W. Lucier, CFA, CAIA, and Jonathan D. Lea, CAIA are promoted to Vice President, Consultant; and Collin N. Pounders is promoted to Consultant. All five individuals listed are based out of the Atlanta office.

"Taylor, Rowan, Brendan, Jonathan, and Collin have shown strong dedication to both our clients and the firm. These promotions are a reflection of hard work and leadership," said Edward F. Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Covey joined LCG in 2007 and has 15 years of experience. In addition to lead consultant responsibilities, he co-leads LCG's private investments research as well as due diligence and collaborates with clients to implement their private investment allocations.

Harmer joined LCG in 2012 as a Consultant and has 20 years of experience. Lucier joined LCG in 2012 and has 13 years of experience. Brendan began his career at LCG as an Investment Analyst and is a CFA Charterholder and a CAIA Charterholder. Lea joined LCG in 2013 and has 13 years of experience. Jonathan began his career at LCG as an Investment Analyst and is a CAIA Charterholder. Pounders joined LCG in 2019. Collin began his career at LCG as an Investment Analyst and is a candidate for Level III of the Chartered Financial Analyst Program.

In addition to consultant responsibilities, Rowan, Brendan, Jonathan, and Collin conduct capital market and asset class research, investment manager due diligence, and special topical studies.

About LCG Associates

Founded in 1973, LCG Associates is a national, employee-owned investment consulting firm. As an independent company, the firm provides proactive, value-added consulting services and research to institutional and private clients. LCG is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Dallas, Texas and Seattle, Washington. For more information on LCG, please visit www.lcgassociates.com.

SOURCE LCG Associates, Inc.