LCR Capital Partners Offers Services for Grenada Citizenship and E-2 Investor Visa

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LCR Capital Partners is excited to announce that it now offers two new products: a government-approved luxury real estate investment that leads to Grenada Citizenship by Investment , and support for global families interested in the US E-2 Investor Visa which provides a quick route to residency when an investor starts or buys a business in the United States.

LCR has developed these two services, and the Portuguese Golden Visa offering it launched in March, because it is clear that many families are looking for second residencies and alternative ways to move to the United States.

Grenada Citizenship by Investment

Grenada launched its Citizenship By Investment Program in 2013. As a Commonwealth of Nations country and a treaty partner with the United States, Grenada offers its citizens visa-free travel access to over 140 countries including the United Kingdom and China. Citizens of Grenada can also get a 10-year multi-entry visitor visa to the United States and the ability to complete an E-2 visa application to move to the US and achieve residency.

The Grenada program has been designed for the global family that wants a second passport. Citizenship can be achieved without a required residency period through a $220,000 investment in a government-approved project. Typically luxury real estate and hotel developments, these projects both create jobs and support the development of Grenada. LCR has identified a conservative investment with a top-quality developer that is government approved and provides added vacation benefits. Approved investors receive their Grenadian passport in as little as four months.

"We believe families can really advance if they take advantage of global opportunities. Some families really need hassle-free travel to build their careers or their businesses. Other families want to know they have an option if they need to leave their current country of residence. It is part of their wealth planning. Grenada is a developed island with established rule of law and solid infrastructure," said Suresh Rajan, founder and executive chairman of LCR Capital Partners. "For LCR this is another example of extending beyond our core EB-5 Investor Visa business and offering our global clients options."

E-2 Investor Visa

The second service LCR has launched centers on supporting entrepreneurs considering the E-2 Investors Visa.

The E-2 visa requires an immigrant to make a substantial investment in a US business and move to the US to develop and manage the business. This can be a start-up, a purchased business, or a purchased franchise. The typical investment is at least $150,000 and residency can be achieved in as little as three months. The E-2 visa isn't a permanent visa, but it is renewable, and it gives spouses the right to work anywhere in the US and dependents the right to study at American universities.

"The United States has been one of the best places for global families to achieve their full potential, but not all families have the means to invest the required $900,000 for permanent residency and a green card through the EB-5 visa. LCR works as an advisor by first evaluating if the E-2 is the best route to United States residency, and then by managing the partners and immigration attorneys as the investor chooses a franchise and completes their immigration application," said Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR Capital Partners. "We have launched these products together, because a number of our key markets like India, Brazil, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates do not have the E-2 treaty."

LCR has over five years of experience working with global families looking for new opportunities in the United States and has worked with over 850 clients from more than 30 countries. Through its EB-5 visa business, LCR has raised over $170 million and created more than 14,000 jobs across the United States.

