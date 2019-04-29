LCS Focuses on Building Technology-Driven Business Value

"Frank has a strong track record of partnering with business leaders across a range of business entities to provide innovative technology solutions," said Diane Bridgewater, executive vice president, chief financial and administrative officer. "We feel his experiences benefit our partners and communities as we look toward implementing technology that drives customer and resident satisfaction and financial stability."

Vedder has 22 years of experience in the information technology sector. Most recently, he led technology strategy for BTS where he partnered with the WR Berkley companies to support creating 30 plus autonomous business units. He helped the organization drive significant revenue growth by creating internal business partnerships, leveraging key vendor partners and implementing multiple enterprise-wide SAAS and in-house developed solutions.

Vedder adds, "I'm most energized when working with business leaders to develop a common vision for technology to support shared objectives and growth. And I'm looking forward to working with LCS employees, business partners, and clients."

About LCS®

Based in Des Moines, Iowa, and established in 1971, LCS is a leading provider of high-quality senior lifestyle products and services. The LCS Family of Companies focus on development, operations management, marketing and sales management, and strategic planning for Life Plan Communities, also referred to as Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC), and rental independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities nationwide. The company also provides a full-service real estate private equity enterprise, insurance, national purchasing consulting services and in-home care. The companies of LCS serve thousands of seniors across the nation. In the field of senior living, experience is everything™. For more information, visit LCSnet.com.

