LCX Partners With Monerium to Introduce Tokenized Digital Money and Fiat Trading Pairs

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liechtenstein Blockchain Innovator LCX is excited to introduce Monerium as its new partner. Monerium and LCX have signed a memorandum of understanding and agreed on a long-term strategic partnership. With this new partnership, LCX and Monerium envisions to leverage the legal and technology infrastructure of each other to expand their respective businesses and provide new and enhanced services to our users.

With this strategic alliance, we aim to:

Tokenized Digital Money: Implement regulated fiat money, a digital Euro issued by Monerium, at the LCX.com Ecosystem.

Implement regulated fiat money, a digital Euro issued by Monerium, at the LCX.com Ecosystem. Fiat Gateway: Launch a simple and easy-to-use fiat-gateway at LCX Exchange.

Launch a simple and easy-to-use fiat-gateway at LCX Exchange. Trading Pairs: Launch several EUR to crypto trading pairs. Explore the opportunities to list other digital fiat currencies issued by Monerium.

Launch several EUR to crypto trading pairs. Explore the opportunities to list other digital fiat currencies issued by Monerium. Research & Development: Collaborate to research and develop new solutions for security token offerings and tokenization infrastructure. Work mutually to provide the first use-case of Monerium's new technology solution.

LCX users will soon experience a simple, fast and convenient way to deposit and withdraw Euro. The money gets issued by Monerium as tokenized digital Euro to the blockchain and will be added to the LCX users account instantly. Monerium is a licensed and regulated e-money institute.

"With this partnership, we are moving one step forward towards our vision to make money smarter to enable quick and hassle-free transactions without intermediaries." - Jón Helgi Egilsson, Co-founder & Chair at Monerium.

"Partnering with Monerium is our effort to provide innovative and strategic solutions to our customers that will reap its benefits in the long-run. We are expanding our partnership ecosystem to bring the best services on our platform." - Monty Metzger, CEO at LCX.com.

LCX, the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange is a regulated fintech company that focuses on digital asset trading, compliant token offerings and tokenization. LCX Exchange offers individuals a secure and compliant trading platform for a variety of digital assets. Founded in 2018, the firm is headquartered in Vaduz Liechtenstein and maintains offices in Switzerland and India.

Monerium is the world's first company authorized to issue regulated e-money on blockchains. Monerium is making money smarter by bringing it to blockchains to support on-chain transactions of digital assets. On-chain settlements are programmable, take place within seconds, without intermediaries, and at the fraction of the cost of traditional payments. With Monerium, you can move money seamlessly between blockchains and existing payment networks and keep existing business relationships while building new ones on blockchains.

