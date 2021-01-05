LCX.com Launches Regulated Cryptocurrency Exchange

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LCX.com, the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, today announces the launch of its regulated and compliant digital currency exchange. LCX secured approvals of eight licenses under the new Blockchain laws in Liechtenstein last week.

Monty Metzger, CEO & Founder at LCX.com. Photo taken at the World Economic Forum.

The LCX Exchange is a regulated trading venue offering a range of digital currencies. The cryptoassets trading platform has been built from the ground up, leveraging the proficiency of our progressive crypto portfolio desk, LCX Terminal, LCX DeFi Terminal and our sophisticated crypto compliance suite. Initially LCX.com will offer the most popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC) and LCX Token ($LCX).

On Dec. 30, 2020 LCX secured approvals of eight licenses with the registration Nr 288159, which makes it the first cryptocurrency platform to achieve this important regulatory milestone in Liechtenstein, allowing LCX to offer the broadest scope of blockchain services.

"LCX Exchange is a new generation of cryptocurrency exchange. 2021 will be the year of blockchain innovation and we see crypto compliance as key to success," says Monty Metzger, CEO & Founder of LCX.com.

The license approvals include compliant crypto exchange (Exchange Service Provider), digital asset and crypto custody (Token Depositary and Key Depositary), reliable price oracles (Price Service Provider), KYC, AML and crypto compliance services for tokenization and other blockchain projects (Identity Service Providers), safe and secure smart contract creation and delivery (Token Generator) and a token offering platform (Token Issuer on behalf of the clients).

About LCX:

LCX is a secure and compliant platform for buying, selling, transferring, and storing digital currency. LCX AG was founded in 2018 with headquarters in Vaduz (Liechtenstein) and branches in Crypto-Valley Zug (Switzerland) and New Delhi (India).

About Monty Metzger:

Monty C. M. Metzger is CEO and Founder at LCX AG, he is a German entrepreneur, futurist and investor. www.monty.de and Twitter @montymetzger

Press Contact: A. Malhotra, [email protected]

