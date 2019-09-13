LD Products Celebrates their 20th Anniversary with Las Vegas Vacation Giveaway

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LD Products, the nation's largest compatible printer cartridge provider, is giving away a free trip to Las Vegas in celebration of their 20th anniversary.  One grand prize winner will win airfare for two, three nights at a five-star hotel and $1,000 in spending money.  LD Products has been offering quality printer cartridges at fair prices since 1999. Customers enjoy fast shipping on every order and all LD-brand compatible cartridges are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

"Twenty years in this industry is a long time! We are thrilled we get to celebrate this milestone with our amazing customers," says founder and CEO Aaron Leon.  "We wouldn't be here without their continued support and we are excited to treat one of them to a memorable weekend in Las Vegas."

The giveaway contest runs from September 12-October 20 and the winner will be announced on the company's social media channels on October 21.  For more information on how to enter the giveaway, please visit LDProducts.com/giveaway.

For twenty years, LD Products has enjoyed great success as a high quality and cost-effective alternative to printer brand consumables. The company also boasts a large selection of office supplies with discount prices on the most trusted names in the industry.

