Le Bonheur's 'Delivering on a Promise' covers teen obesity, trauma and epilepsy

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Bonheur Children's Hospital is tackling pediatric obesity, targeted treatment for epilepsy and adolescent-adult congenital heart disease. Read more on Le Bonheur's cutting-edge work in the latest edition of the hospital's publication, Delivering on a Promise.

View the full report here.

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., treats children each year through community programs, regional clinics and a 255 bed state-of-the-art hospital. Le Bonheur serves as a primary teaching affiliate for the University Tennessee Health Science Center and trains more than 350 pediatricians and specialists each year. Nationally recognized, Le Bonheur is ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a Best Children's Hospital.

