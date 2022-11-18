Le Macaron French Pastries® Celebrates the Holiday Season with Seasonal Flavors and Special Pricing for Franchises

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, Le Macaron aficionados can now savor the flavors of the season with new Pumpkin, Gingerbread Christmas, and Champagne macarons. Available at all 67 Le Macaron locations nationwide, the decadent, colorful confections with more than 20 year-around flavors are perfect for corporate gifting, family, or friends. Also stealing the show during the holiday season are new flavors of gelato, gourmet chocolates, eclairs, European style beverages, and a limited time offering Peanut Butter and Jelly macaron.

Looking for the perfect gift for family, friends, or work colleagues? Le Macaron has elegant, classy gifts such as gourmet chocolates, pastries, and macarons made daily by French chefs that are sure to impress! The macaron is considered the jewel of French pastries, and nothing is more delightful than Le Macaron's new Champagne macaron. Fans of the bite-sized works of art can also indulge in new seasonal flavors such as Gingerbread Christmas and Pumpkin. Peanut Butter and Jelly is also available as a limited time offering.

"The holidays are the perfect time to relax and indulge with the finest, authentic macarons and French pastries at our cozy and welcoming cafes," said Le Macaron co-founder Rosalie Guillem. "Our customers tell us they love being treated to a Parisian-style café experience."

Handmade from scratch with premium, gluten-free ingredients by French chefs, the distinctive taste of the macarons has catapulted the brand to the nation's #1 French Pastries and Macaron franchise in the nation. The cafes stretch from coast to coast, but there are still plenty of territories and franchise locations available at special pricing from now until the end of 2022, according to Franchise Development Director Greg Guillem.

"We are nearing the end of the year in a very strong position due to unprecedented growth," Guillem said. "By offering special discounts on franchises during the next six weeks, this is our gift to prospective franchisees who have been thinking about operating their own successful Le Macaron café. In addition to special discounts, we continually offer support and guidance to our owners to help them succeed in their new venture."

Le Macaron franchises dot landscapes from Alabama to Arizona with new locations continuously in development. Recently Le Macaron celebrated store openings in Cool Springs, Tennessee, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Elkhart, Indiana, and Valley Bend, Alabama. Additional openings planned throughout the remainder of the year include Columbus, Ohio, Clearwater, Florida, Lake Charles, Louisiana, Dixon, Arizona, New York City and Fischers and Caramel, Indiana.

"We currently have nearly 20 franchises in various stages of development," explained Guillem. "For anyone interested in learning more about franchise opportunities, this is the perfect time to explore the possibilities. We believe that 2023 will be even busier for us, as more people are learning about the benefits and ease of starting their own Le Macaron franchise."

Le Macaron was recently named to the FranServe 2022 Fran-Tastic 500 list, which recognizes the top franchises in the country. For more information, visit http://lemacaron-us.com

About Le Macaron French Pastries

Founded in 2009 by Rosalie Guillem and her daughter Audrey, Le Macaron French Pastries is an elegant French patisserie that offers guests the finest, authentic French macarons and pastries. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the brand began franchising in 2012 and has since grown to more than 64 locations across the U.S. Le Macaron French Pastries is ranked on Inc. 5,000 2016, #17 on the 2019 Top Emerging Franchise List as well as ranking on the Top 100 Food and Beverage category by Entrepreneur and holds a No. 9 ranking in the baked goods category.

