Le-Vel Kicks Off Month-Long Campaign To Support Breast Cancer Research

Founded in 1991 by breast cancer survivor Janelle Hail, NBCF maintains a steadfast mission to provide help and inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services. This is the fourth year that Le-Vel has partnered with NBCF to promote breast cancer awareness. During the first three years of its support of NBCF, Le-Vel donated more than $730,000 to the organization.

"NBCF is grateful for the fourth year of partnership this October with Le-Vel for their support to our mission of Helping Women Now," said NBCF Founder & CEO, Janelle Hail. "Their donation will enable us to continue providing help and inspiring hope to women affected by breast cancer."

Le-Vel Brand Promoters and customers can participate in this year's campaign by making a $10, $50 or $100 donation. Thrivers, who make such a donation, will receive limited-edition, custom-designed THRIVE Hope wristbands in addition to assisting Le-Vel/NBCF in their mission and partnership.

Each year, it is estimated that over 252,710 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and more than 40,500 will die. Despite these alarming numbers, there is hope. Over 3.3 million breast cancer survivors are alive in the U.S. today – and that's largely due to early detection and education. NBCF provides free mammograms to women in all 50 states through its network of hospitals; and offers other free services that empower women to take control of their health.

"On behalf of all of our Promoters and customers, we're honored to support the National Breast Cancer Foundation in its goal to increase the number of breast cancer survivors and ensure that women everywhere have access to the resources and information they need for early detection and treatment," say Le-Vel Co-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette.

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells nutritional/health and wellness products and is the only health and wellness company that uses cloud-based technology for its day-to-day operations.

Le-Vel products include the Thrive Experience (consisting of the three core products Thrive Premium Lifestyle DFT, Thrive Premium Lifestyle Capsules and Thrive Premium Lifestyle Mix), Activate, Boost, Balance, Black Label, Café, DUO, Expand, FORM, Thrive K, Move, PRO, Rest, Pure and BURN. Le-Vel has more than 8 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts, currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Mexico. In early 2018, less than six years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $1.5 billion in lifetime orders.

For more information about Le-Vel, visit www.le-vel.com, the Le-Vel Facebook Page, Le-Vel on Twitter, Instagram and the Le-Vel YouTube Channel.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 13 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Beyond The Shock®, breast health education, and research programs. For more information, please visit www.nbcf.org.

