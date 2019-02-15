Le Vian Celebrates 10 years in the UK with Ernest Jones/Signet Group at the Tower of London

Guests included Le Vian Collectors, press and social influencers, each first enjoying a private tour of the Crown Jewels before joining the festivities which included a close-up view of Le Vian Through the Centuries designs, a catwalk show previewing Le Vian's 2019 Spring Trends (the first jewelry catwalk ever to be held at the venue) and, to the excitement of those in attendance, an opportunity to try on and purchase the latest styles.

"We are thrilled with the success of this event," said Eddie LeVian, designer and CEO. "Everyone had such a great time and enjoyed viewing and trying on our newest spring styles. Guests lingered and hardly wanted to leave the event as the evening drew to a close. It provided proof to us that the future of luxury and fine jewelry in Britain is very bright. While many jewelers traditionally target men for engagement ring purchases, Le Vian believes there is an increasing need to create memorable experiences for customers and to understand how women accessorize and express their individuality through the newest jewelry trends. I am thrilled to celebrate our winning partnership with the Signet Group over the last decade in the UK, which has turned Le Vian into the UK's largest independent brand of fine jewelry, excluding branded stores."

Le Vian Through the Centuries Collection

The Le Vian family's treasured heirlooms on display at the event included: the bejeweled elephant, whose value is said to be impossible to calculate, which is encrusted with 6,602 pieces of turquoise totaling 12,000 carats, crafted in 1746 by the LeVian family as a tribute to Persia's King Nadir Shah; the oldest piece in the family collection, a handcrafted ruby and gold pendant set into a solid rectangle of jade that dates back to 1501; an elaborate gold and gemstone treasure chest crafted by the LeVian's in 1950 that was originally created to celebrate the family's move to America.

Catwalk Highlights

The Le Vian 2019 collection, worn by models who sashayed down the catwalk featured a gamut of neutral to vivid toned hues, included shimmering styles with Nude Diamonds™, the 2019 Diamond of the Year, dazzling designs with Peacock Aquaprase™, the new gemstone discovered by gem explorer Yianni Melas, rich precious one of a kind jewelry studded with Passion Ruby™ and Costa Smeralda Emeralds™ and gorgeous multi-color pieces to celebrate the Color Trend for spring.

About Le Vian

With a history steeped in the royalty of ancient Persia, today New York headquartered jeweler Le Vian is a firm favorite with Hollywood royalty including Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Lady Gaga, although Le Vian does not gift or pay celebrities.

Le Vian produces 40,000 pieces of jewelry annually – 1,000 pieces form the collections presented at stores, the remaining designs are one-of-a-kind pieces sold at over 4,000 Le Vian one day events (trunk shows) held around the world annually. Le Vian owns over 1 million copyrighted designs, 200 trademarks and five patents. Long ahead of the curve when it comes to colored gemstones, in the 1980s the Le Vian family struck a deal to acquire half the world's finest tanzanite. They later sought out sapphires from Madagascar in the 1990s and in the last 20 years have invested heavily in natural fancy color brown diamonds which they branded as Chocolate Diamonds®. Over 80% of these come from the Argyle mine which is likely to close in 2020.

SOURCE Le Vian