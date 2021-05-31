Lead-acid Battery Market to grow by USD 6.33 billion through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio
May 31, 2021, 01:40 ET
NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lead-acid battery market is set to grow by USD 6.33 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, C&D Technologies Inc., Clarios, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the growth in demand for industrial applications, the growing investments in the automotive industry, and the increasing focus on renewable energy generation will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Lead-acid Battery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Lead-acid Battery Market is segmented as below:
- Application
o Automotive
o Stationary
o Motive
- Geography
o APAC
o Europe
o North America
o The Middle East and Africa
o South America
Lead-acid Battery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the lead-acid battery market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, C&D Technologies Inc., Clarios, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Lead-acid Battery Market size
- Lead-acid Battery Market trends
- Lead-acid Battery Market industry analysis
Growth in demand for industrial applications is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the declining costs of lithium-ion batteries may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the lead-acid battery market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Lead-acid Battery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist lead-acid battery market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the lead-acid battery market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the lead-acid battery market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lead-acid battery market vendors
Related Reports on Utilities Include:
Global Battery Recycling Market- The battery recycling market is segmented by battery chemistry (lead-acid, lithium, and others), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and battery source (automotive, electronic appliance, and others).
Global Battery Separator Market- The battery separator market is segmented by application (lithium-ion battery, lead-acid battery, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Stationary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Motive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Segmentation by Product
- Segmentation by product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH
- C&D Technologies Inc.
- Clarios
- East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- EnerSys
- Exide Industries Ltd.
- Exide Technologies
- GS Yuasa Corp.
- Leoch International Technology Ltd.
- Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
