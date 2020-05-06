Lead Generation Company Leadstar Media Launches First Website in Peru

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peru is next in line for Leadstar Media with the launch of their latest website. Their third and latest offering that caters to a Latin American audience, joins other products geared towards Brazil and Colombia. The focus remains on search engine optimization in the emerging market.

"We have seen success in previous products in Latin America and decided to expand further in the region. Like Brazil and Colombia, it's yet another country where sports in general and football in particular, have a strong foothold in the community. It makes it an exciting prospect and I firmly believe we can replicate our success from other markets." says Eskil Kvarnström, CEO Leadstar Media.

Peru is currently one of the largest gambling markets in Latin America. The region itself attracts significant interest from companies looking to diversify their portfolio from the competitive European market, which is a sign of the potential it possesses.

"Land-based gambling already has a strong presence in Peru. I'm confident that its online equivalent will overtake traditional outlets in the coming years. Several major operators already have foundations in the country and I see huge potential for our products in the market." says Kvarnström.

The website itself, Miscasasdeapuestas.com/pe is hosted on a subdirectory of the root domain Miscasasdeapuestas.com. Geotargeting is important for SEO reasons and despite being in the same language as the Spanish version, there are distinct differences.

"Our first site in Spanish was Miscasasdeapuestas.com, aimed towards the European Spanish market. With the extension of that site into other Spanish speaking countries it is a challenge to differentiate and diversify from the original, says Kvarnström. "Despite being the same language, there are local differences like regulations and bookmakers, so we've found a good way to execute this expansion without simply reproducing content for existing products."

Leadstar Media is currently developing versions of the site for other Spanish speaking countries in Latin America to launch later this year.



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

SOURCE Leadstar Media AB