Lead Marvels Creates 'KnowledgeHub' for Illinois CPA Society

FISHKILL, N.Y., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead Marvels, a content-syndication and lead generation solutions provider, recently launched a new "KnowledgeHub" for the Illinois CPA Society (ICPAS). The site is designed to bring the latest accounting and finance insights and thought leadership to ICPAS' members and other accounting and finance professionals who rely on the Society for help with advancing their businesses and careers.

With more than 24,000 members, ICPAS continues to bring value to their members and readers with this new resource. KnowledgeHub [https://www.icpas.org/knowledgehub] is a one-stop-shop for visitors seeking free vendor-sponsored educational content, like special reports, e-books and practice guides. Since launching in April, the educational downloads are building momentum, as additional content continues to be made available to our members.

Wendy Sech, ICPAS' director of business development and education operations, states: "We knew our members wanted more to help them with their day-to-day business needs. Our new KnowledgeHub is our response to help keep them informed with the latest industry trends, products and services available to them. We had a need and the Lead Marvels team delivered the right solution."

"When ICPAS approached us for a lead gen strategy, we knew our products and services would meet their needs as our approach works across all industries and markets – which is once again proven by seeing the immediate results with ICPAS," says Dan Schottland, Lead Marvels' vice president of business development. "As we bring on new vendors, we will continue to strengthen ICPAS' KnowledgeHub resources while bringing in a new revenue stream for the Society."

