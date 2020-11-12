Lead Marvels Gains Foothold in Accounting Industry With Digital 'Knowledge Hubs'

FISHKILL, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead Marvels, a content-syndication and lead generation solutions provider, is making strong inroads into the accounting industry with its digital content hub solution, which provides state CPA societies, associations, and institutes with a new source of non-dues revenue, without incurring any costs. In addition to generating non-dues revenue, the solution, which is called a "Knowledge Hub", also increases website usage and member engagement, while attracting net, new members.

The Knowledge Hub was first launched into the accounting industry in 2019 with the Illinois CPA Society, and since then, Lead Marvels has launched their solution with nine other states, including the California Society of CPAs, Connecticut Society of CPAs, Kansas Society of CPAs, Michigan Society of CPAs, Nevada Society of CPAs, Ohio Society of CPAs, Oklahoma Society of CPAs, Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs and Texas Society of CPAs. Arkansas Society of CPAs is launching in November 2020, and Washington Society of CPAs is launching in December 2020, with more states coming soon.

In addition to providing value to the state CPA organizations, the Knowledge Hub also provides marketers, vendors and suppliers with a turn-key way to engage with more than 175,000 CPA's and accounting professionals by publishing downloadable content such as white papers, eBooks, case studies, guides and more. When a CPA engages and downloads the content, a qualified sales "lead" is delivered in real-time, as well as stored in an online dashboard for tracking and reporting.

"We're excited to see more and more state CPA societies beginning to realize the benefits of our digital solutions, especially during a time when revenue is under pressure from a lack of live events," said Jeff Schottland, co-founder and chief executive of Lead Marvels. "Typically, in less than 1 month, we can launch a new Knowledge Hub for an organization, with an existing catalog of sponsored content from contracted advertisers. The work is all done by our team of experts and developers and so it's not a heavy lift for the CPA societies," he said, adding that more than 1,000 leads have been generated for sponsors over the last few months.

"Adding value to our membership offerings is a key initiative with our state CPA society. The Knowledge Hub is a great way to assist this initiative," said Anna Durst, Chief Executive of the Nevada Society of Certified Public Accountants. "They bring high-quality, relevant content to our members through a click of a button," she said.

"We're very excited to see the success of our Knowledge Hub so early on in the process," said Melinda Bentley, Director, Marketing and Communications at the Texas Society of CPAs. She added, "New content is added regularly by the team at Lead Marvels, and it's resonating with our audience, who are engaging with it daily. This solution could not have come at a better time."

"Our experience with Lead Marvels has been very collaborative! Their team has been flexible and innovative and has helped our association generate non-dues revenue in a way that adds real value to our members," said Eric Lynn, Vice President, Controller at the Michigan Association of CPAs.

