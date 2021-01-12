Lead Marvels Launches Digital Content Hubs in Banks and Credit Unions Industry

FISHKILL, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead Marvels, a content-syndication and lead generation solutions provider, is now servicing the Banks and Credit Unions industry with its turn-key Digital Content Hub solution. Lead Marvels first launch into this industry was the "CU Knowledge Hub" (www.cuknowledgehub.com) in partnership with CUBroadcast, an online talk show that offers insights from the industry's leading innovators, ambassadors, and game-changers, to an audience of more than 14,000 CU leaders. The CU Knowledge Hub, which is updated regularly, provides thought-leadership content such as white papers, guides, industry reports, and more from the most progressive bank and credit union vendors and suppliers. The site has generated more than 1,000 leads since September 2020.

"The CU Knowledge Hub is an innovative way to provide current and relevant information and opportunities to my audience of credit union professionals," said Mike Lawson, creator, and host of CUBroadcast. "Specifically, during this pandemic, it is more important than ever to constantly communicate with your customers, members, and peers and this online solution by Lead Marvels helps to do just that without investing much time or effort."

"We're excited to work with CUBroadcast and bring our Digital Content Hub solution to the credit union industry," added Michael Palacios, President of Lead Marvels. "We see a significant and growing opportunity to generate new business development and sales leads for banks and credit union suppliers and we're excited to be launching additional content hubs with other industry leaders in the immediate future including CU 2.0, among others," he said.

Digital Content Hubs are a single, online location (sometimes referred to as a "Resource Center" or "Knowledge Hub") where the latest thought-leadership content can be shared digitally. Hubs can include webcasts, on-demand videos, podcasts, white papers, infographics, guides, case studies, industry reports, and more, providing professional audiences with an avenue to become educated and knowledgeable on what's available from the vendors and suppliers who serve them.

The process to set up a Digital Content Hub is quick and easy. If you are looking to 1. engage your members, or reach new members, 2. drive new, profitable revenue without incurring cost, or a heavy lift, or 3. offer your sponsors a dynamic, direct-response advertising product, reach out to Lead Marvels for a no-obligation demo or visit: www.leadmarvels.com.

