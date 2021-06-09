Lead Marvels Partners With APTA to Launch New 'Knowledge Hub' for Members

FISHKILL, N.Y., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When the COVID-19 pandemic was at its height, public transit never stopped. While services in some cities may have been curtailed to reflect a nation in lockdown, public transit and, notably, the people who make it run, kept going. Across the country, public transit shuttled medical and essential workers where they were most needed, and people commuting to the grocery store, medical appointments, or to take care of family members and friends, relying on public transit.

"A lot of people focus on public transportation coming back; well, actually, we never left," points out Jack Gonzalez, Senior Director of Marketing and Sales at APTA, the American Public Transportation Association.

As APTA continued to champion the needs of its public sector employees during this challenging time, it struggled to find new ways to connect and educate its members when live events were no longer possible. Like many associations, APTA's live events had provided a way for members to network, learn, and connect with vendors.

To solve this problem, APTA turned to Lead Marvels, who built a Knowledge Hub for the association. APTA's Knowledge Hub is a content syndication and lead generation platform. Business members and vendors can use the platform to promote insight-driven thought leadership content to APTA's members.

The platform functions in a capacity similar to a trade show exhibit hall, except that, unlike an event that lasts only a few days, the Knowledge Hub is always live and always available to members.

The Knowledge Hub platform provides a way for associations to enable meaningful connections among their members while earning incremental non-dues revenue in the process.

"We've optimized our platform specifically to accommodate the needs of our association partners," explains Jeff Schottland, CEO of Lead Marvels. "We understand the challenges they're facing. We know they need new and innovative ways to serve their members and retain their stature as leaders in the industries they serve. And we've built solutions to help them do that - now and well into the future."

While many businesses have already recovered from the economic crisis engendered by the pandemic, it's important to note that trade associations are still reeling from the estimated 10-billion-dollar decline in tradeshow revenue over the past year. And many are still endeavoring to rebuild their membership rolls.

"The unfortunate fact of the matter is that our partners have fewer resources available to rebuild their organizations," states Michael Palacios, President of Lead Marvels. "That's why one of the main benefits of our platform is that it's totally turnkey and fully managed by Lead Marvels. It requires very little time or resource investment on the part of our association partners."

