LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In United Microelectronics Corporation To Contact The Firm

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased UMC securities between October 28, 2015 and November 1, 2018 (the "Class Period"). The case, Meyer v. United Microelectronics Corporation et al., No. 19-cv-02304 was filed on March 14, 2019, and has been assigned to Judge Victor Marrero.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) UMC conspired with Fujian to steal trade secrets from Micron relating to its research and development of DRAM; (2) UMC hired former Micron employees for the purpose of stealing such information from Micron; (3) the foregoing conduct placed UMC and certain of its employees at an increased risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by the U.S. government; and (4) as a result, UMC's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 1, 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") indicted UMC, Fujian, and Chen Zhengkun a.k.a. Stephen Chen ("Chen"), a former Micron employee hired by UMC, for conspiracy to commit economic espionage, conspiracy to commit theft of trade secrets, and economic espionage (receiving and possessing stolen trade secrets).

On this news, United Microelectronics's share price fell, over two trading sessions, from $1.90 per share on November 1, 2018 to a closing price of $1.71 on November 5, 2018: a $0.19 or a 10.0% drop.

