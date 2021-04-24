LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

April 23, 2021

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2021 -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below.

Company Name

Stock Ticker

Class Period Start

Class Period End

Lead Plantiff Deadline

LifeMD, Inc.

(NASDAQ: LFMD)

19/01/2021

13/04/2021

15/06/2021

Intrusion, Inc.

(NASDAQ: INTZ)

13/01/2021

13/04/2021

15/06/2021

Romeo Power Inc.

(NYSE: RMO)

05/10/2020

30/03/2021

15/06/2021

Arcimoto, Inc.

(NASDAQ: FUV)

14/02/2018

22/03/2021

18/06/2021

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

(NYSE: EBS)

06/07/2020

31/03/2021

18/06/2021

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

(NASDAQ: ACAD)

15/06/2020

04/04/2021

18/06/2021

