LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Large Investment Losses to Contact the Firm
May 12, 2019, 09:29 ET
SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased a common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.
|
Company Name
|
Stock Ticker
|
Deadline
|
Join the Class
|
Class Period
|
American Renal Associates Holdings
|
NYSE: ARA
|
5/28/2019
|
August 10, 2016 to March 27, 2019
|
Apple Inc.
|
NASDAQ: APPL
|
6/17/2019
|
November 2, 2018 to January 2, 2019
|
Apyx Medical
|
NASDAQ: APYX
|
6/17/2019
|
August 1, 2018 to April 1, 2019
|
AT&T Inc.
|
NYSE: T
|
5/31/2019
|
October 22, 2016 and October 24, 2018
|
BrightView Holdings
|
NYSE: BV
|
6/14/2019
|
Traceable to IPO
|
Care.com, Inc.
|
NYSE: CRCM
|
6/3/2019
|
March 27, 2015 to April 1, 2019
|
Comscore, Inc.
|
NASDAQ: SCOR
|
6/10/2019
|
November 8, 2018 to March 29, 2019
|
Eventbrite, Inc.
|
NYSE: EB
|
6/17/2019
|
September 20, 2018 and March 7, 2019
|
Flex Ltd.
|
NASDAQ: FLEX
|
6/4/2019
|
January 26, 2017 to October 25, 2018
|
Fusion Connect, Inc.
|
NASDAQ: FSNN
|
6/17/2019
|
August 14, 2018 to April 2, 2019
|
Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
|
NASDAQ: HCSG
|
5/21/2019
|
April 11, 2017 to March 4, 2019
|
Indivior PLC
|
OTC: INVVY
|
6/24/2019
|
March 10, 2015 to April 9, 2019
|
Mobile TeleSystems
|
NYSE: MBT
|
5/20/2019
|
March 19, 2014 to March 7, 2019
|
Mueller Water Products
|
NYSE: MWA
|
6/10/2019
|
May 9, 2016 to August 6, 2018
|
Nokia Corporation
|
NYSE: NOK
|
6/18/2019
|
October 25, 2018 to March 21, 2019
|
Nutanix, Inc.
|
NASDAQ: NTNX
|
5/28/2019
|
March 2, 2018 to February 28, 2019
|
Orion Group Holdings, Inc.
|
NYSE: ORN
|
6/10/2019
|
March 13, 2018 to March 26, 2019
|
Sprint Corporation
|
NYSE: S
|
6/21/2019
|
January 31, 2019 to April 16, 2019
|
Taronis Technologies
|
NASDAQ: TRNX
|
6/14/2019
|
January 28, 2019 to February 12, 2019
|
Teligent, Inc.
|
NASDAQ: TLGT
|
6/14/2019
|
May 2, 2017 to November 7, 2017
|
The Boeing Company
|
NYSE: BA
|
6/10/2019
|
January 8, 2019 to March 21, 2019
|
United Microelectronics Corporation
|
NYSE: UMC
|
5/13/2019
|
October 28, 2015 to November 1, 2018
|
Whitestone REIT
|
NYSE: WSR
|
6/17/2019
|
May 9, 2018 to February 27, 2019
|
Zogenix, Inc.
|
NASDAQ: ZGNX
|
6/11/2019
|
February 6, 2019 to April 8, 2019
About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com
SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP
