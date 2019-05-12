LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Large Investment Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased a common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation.  The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice.  An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.  If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Company Name

Stock Ticker

Deadline

Join the Class

Class Period

American Renal Associates Holdings

NYSE: ARA

5/28/2019

Click Here 

August 10, 2016 to March 27, 2019

Apple Inc.

NASDAQ: APPL

6/17/2019

Click Here 

November 2, 2018 to January 2, 2019

Apyx Medical 

NASDAQ: APYX

6/17/2019

Click Here 

August 1, 2018 to April 1, 2019

AT&T Inc.

NYSE: T

5/31/2019

Click Here 

October 22, 2016 and October 24, 2018

BrightView Holdings

NYSE: BV

6/14/2019

Click Here 

Traceable to IPO

Care.com, Inc.

NYSE: CRCM

6/3/2019

Click Here 

March 27, 2015 to April 1, 2019

Comscore, Inc.

NASDAQ: SCOR

6/10/2019

Click Here 

November 8, 2018 to March 29, 2019

Eventbrite, Inc.

NYSE: EB

6/17/2019

Click Here 

September 20, 2018 and March 7, 2019

Flex Ltd.

NASDAQ: FLEX

6/4/2019

Click Here 

January 26, 2017 to October 25, 2018

Fusion Connect, Inc.

NASDAQ: FSNN

6/17/2019

Click Here 

August 14, 2018 to April 2, 2019

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

NASDAQ: HCSG

5/21/2019

Click Here 

April 11, 2017 to March 4, 2019

Indivior PLC

OTC: INVVY

6/24/2019

Click Here 

March 10, 2015 to April 9, 2019

Mobile TeleSystems 

NYSE: MBT

5/20/2019

Click Here 

March 19, 2014 to March 7, 2019

Mueller Water Products

NYSE: MWA

6/10/2019

Click Here 

May 9, 2016 to August 6, 2018

Nokia Corporation

NYSE: NOK

6/18/2019

Click Here 

October 25, 2018 to March 21, 2019

Nutanix, Inc.

NASDAQ: NTNX

5/28/2019

Click Here 

March 2, 2018 to February 28, 2019

Orion Group Holdings, Inc.

NYSE: ORN

6/10/2019

Click Here 

March 13, 2018 to March 26, 2019

Sprint Corporation

NYSE: S

6/21/2019

Click Here 

January 31, 2019 to April 16, 2019

Taronis Technologies

NASDAQ: TRNX

6/14/2019

Click Here 

January 28, 2019 to February 12, 2019

Teligent, Inc.

NASDAQ: TLGT

6/14/2019

Click Here 

May 2, 2017 to November 7, 2017

The Boeing Company

NYSE: BA

6/10/2019

Click Here 

January 8, 2019 to March 21, 2019

United Microelectronics Corporation

NYSE: UMC

5/13/2019

Click Here 

October 28, 2015 to November 1, 2018

Whitestone REIT

NYSE: WSR

6/17/2019

Click Here 

May 9, 2018 to February 27, 2019

Zogenix, Inc.

NASDAQ: ZGNX

6/11/2019

Click Here 

February 6, 2019 to April 8, 2019

