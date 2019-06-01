LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Large Investment Losses to Contact the Firm

News provided by

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jun 01, 2019, 15:27 ET

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased a common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation.  The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice.  An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.  If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can Click Here or any of the links below, there is no cost or obligation to you.

Company Name

Stock Ticker

Deadline

Join the Class

Class Period

A.O. Smith Corporation 

(NYSE: AOS)

7/29/2019

Click Here 

July 26, 2016 - May 16, 2019

AAC Holdings, Inc.

(NYSE: AAC)

7/15/2019

Click Here

March 8, 2017 - April 15, 2019

Bloom Energy Corporation

(NYSE: BE)

7/29/2019

Click Here

Traceable to IPO

Boston Scientific Corporation 

BSX 

6/24/2019

Click Here

February 26, 2015 - April 16, 2019

BrightView Holdings, Inc. 

NYSE: BV 

6/14/2019

Click Here

Traceable to IPO

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.

(NYSE: CBL)

7/16/2019

Click Here

November 8, 2017 - March 26, 2019

Comscore, Inc. 

NASDAQ: SCOR 

6/10/2019

Click Here

November 8, 2018 - March 29, 2019

Dynagas LNG Partners LP

(NYSE: DLNG)

7/16/2019

Click Here

February 16, 2018 - March 21, 2019

Equity Bancshares, Inc.

(NASDAQ: EQBK)

7/12/2019

Click Here

May 11, 2018 - April 22, 2019

Eventbrite, Inc. 

NYSE: EB 

6/17/2019

Click Here

September 20, 2018 - March 7, 2019

Fusion Connect, Inc. 

NASDAQ: FSNN 

6/17/2019

Click Here

August 14, 2018 - April 2, 2019

Hecla Mining Company

(NYSE: HL)

7/23/2019

Click Here

March 19, 2019 - May 8, 2019

Indivior PLC 

OTC: INVVY 

6/24/2019

Click Here

March 10, 2015 - April 9, 2019

Intersect ENT, Inc.

(NASDAQ: XENT)

7/15/2019

Click Here

August 1, 2018 - May 6, 2019

Jumia Technologies AG 

NYSE: JMIA 

7/15/2019

Click Here

April 12, 2019 - May 9, 2019

KushCo Holdings, Inc. 

OTCMKTS: KSHB 

7/1/2019

Click Here

July 13, 2017 - April 9, 2019

Livent Corporation

NYSE: LTHM

7/22/2019

Click Here

Traceable to IPO

Momo Inc. 

(NASDAQ: MOMO)

7/15/2019

Click Here

April 21, 2014 - April 29, 2019

Mueller Water Products, Inc. 

NYSE: MWA 

6/10/2019

Click Here

May 9, 2016 - August 6, 2018

Nabriva Therapeutics 

NASDAQ: NBRV 

7/8/2019

Click Here

November 1, 2018 - April 30, 2019

Nokia Corporation 

NYSE: NOK 

6/18/2019

Click Here

October 25, 2018 - March 21, 2019

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. 

NYSE: ORN 

6/10/2019

Click Here

March 13, 2018 - March 26, 2019

PriceSmart, Inc.

(NASDAQ: PSMT)

7/22/2019

Click Here

October 26, 2017 - October 25, 2018

Revlon, Inc.

(NYSE: REV)

7/15/2019

Click Here

March 12, 2015 - March 28, 2019

Sprint Corporation 

NYSE: S 

6/21/2019

Click Here

January 31, 2019 - April 16, 2019

Taronis Technologies, Inc. 

NASDAQ: TRNX 

6/14/2019

Click Here

January 28, 2019 - February 12, 2019

Teligent, Inc. 

NASDAQ: TLGT 

6/14/2019

Click Here

May 2, 2017 - November 7, 2017

The Boeing Company 

NYSE: BA 

6/10/2019

Click Here

January 8, 2019 - March 21, 2019

Whitestone REIT 

NYSE: WSR 

6/17/2019

Click Here

May 9, 2018 - February 27, 2019

Zogenix, Inc. 

NASDAQ: ZGNX 

6/11/2019

Click Here

February 6, 2019 - April 8, 2019

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Related Links

http://www.johnsonfistel.com

Also from this source

Jumia (JMIA) Class Action Alert: Johnson Fistel Encourages...

(WBC) Merger Voting Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Large Investment Losses to Contact the Firm

News provided by

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jun 01, 2019, 15:27 ET