LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Large Investment Losses to Contact the Firm
Jun 01, 2019, 15:27 ET
SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased a common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.
Additionally, you can Click Here or any of the links below, there is no cost or obligation to you.
|
Company Name
|
Stock Ticker
|
Deadline
|
Join the Class
|
Class Period
|
A.O. Smith Corporation
|
(NYSE: AOS)
|
7/29/2019
|
July 26, 2016 - May 16, 2019
|
AAC Holdings, Inc.
|
(NYSE: AAC)
|
7/15/2019
|
March 8, 2017 - April 15, 2019
|
Bloom Energy Corporation
|
(NYSE: BE)
|
7/29/2019
|
Traceable to IPO
|
Boston Scientific Corporation
|
BSX
|
6/24/2019
|
February 26, 2015 - April 16, 2019
|
BrightView Holdings, Inc.
|
NYSE: BV
|
6/14/2019
|
Traceable to IPO
|
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
|
(NYSE: CBL)
|
7/16/2019
|
November 8, 2017 - March 26, 2019
|
Comscore, Inc.
|
NASDAQ: SCOR
|
6/10/2019
|
November 8, 2018 - March 29, 2019
|
Dynagas LNG Partners LP
|
(NYSE: DLNG)
|
7/16/2019
|
February 16, 2018 - March 21, 2019
|
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
|
(NASDAQ: EQBK)
|
7/12/2019
|
May 11, 2018 - April 22, 2019
|
Eventbrite, Inc.
|
NYSE: EB
|
6/17/2019
|
September 20, 2018 - March 7, 2019
|
Fusion Connect, Inc.
|
NASDAQ: FSNN
|
6/17/2019
|
August 14, 2018 - April 2, 2019
|
Hecla Mining Company
|
(NYSE: HL)
|
7/23/2019
|
March 19, 2019 - May 8, 2019
|
Indivior PLC
|
OTC: INVVY
|
6/24/2019
|
March 10, 2015 - April 9, 2019
|
Intersect ENT, Inc.
|
(NASDAQ: XENT)
|
7/15/2019
|
August 1, 2018 - May 6, 2019
|
Jumia Technologies AG
|
NYSE: JMIA
|
7/15/2019
|
April 12, 2019 - May 9, 2019
|
KushCo Holdings, Inc.
|
OTCMKTS: KSHB
|
7/1/2019
|
July 13, 2017 - April 9, 2019
|
Livent Corporation
|
NYSE: LTHM
|
7/22/2019
|
Traceable to IPO
|
Momo Inc.
|
(NASDAQ: MOMO)
|
7/15/2019
|
April 21, 2014 - April 29, 2019
|
Mueller Water Products, Inc.
|
NYSE: MWA
|
6/10/2019
|
May 9, 2016 - August 6, 2018
|
Nabriva Therapeutics
|
NASDAQ: NBRV
|
7/8/2019
|
November 1, 2018 - April 30, 2019
|
Nokia Corporation
|
NYSE: NOK
|
6/18/2019
|
October 25, 2018 - March 21, 2019
|
Orion Group Holdings, Inc.
|
NYSE: ORN
|
6/10/2019
|
March 13, 2018 - March 26, 2019
|
PriceSmart, Inc.
|
(NASDAQ: PSMT)
|
7/22/2019
|
October 26, 2017 - October 25, 2018
|
Revlon, Inc.
|
(NYSE: REV)
|
7/15/2019
|
March 12, 2015 - March 28, 2019
|
Sprint Corporation
|
NYSE: S
|
6/21/2019
|
January 31, 2019 - April 16, 2019
|
Taronis Technologies, Inc.
|
NASDAQ: TRNX
|
6/14/2019
|
January 28, 2019 - February 12, 2019
|
Teligent, Inc.
|
NASDAQ: TLGT
|
6/14/2019
|
May 2, 2017 - November 7, 2017
|
The Boeing Company
|
NYSE: BA
|
6/10/2019
|
January 8, 2019 - March 21, 2019
|
Whitestone REIT
|
NYSE: WSR
|
6/17/2019
|
May 9, 2018 - February 27, 2019
|
Zogenix, Inc.
|
NASDAQ: ZGNX
|
6/11/2019
|
February 6, 2019 - April 8, 2019
About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com
SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP
Share this article