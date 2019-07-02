LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Large Investment Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased a common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation.  The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice.  An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.  If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Company Name

Stock Ticker

Deadline

Join the Class

Class Period

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(NYSE: BUD)

8/20/2019

March 1, 2018 to October 24, 2018

Box, Inc.

(NYSE: BOX)

8/5/2019

November 28, 2018 - June 3, 2019

ChinaCache International Holdings 

(NASDAQ: CCIH)

8/12/2019

April 10, 2015 through May 17, 2019

EQT Corporation

(NYSE: EQT)

8/26/2019

June 19, 2017 and October 24, 2018

Eros International Plc

(NYSE: EROS)

8/20/2019

July 28, 2017 and June 5, 2019

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

(NASDAQ: TUSK)

8/6/2019

October 19, 2017 and June 5, 2019

Pyxus International, Inc.  

(NYSE: PYX)

8/6/2019

June 7, 2018 and November 8, 2018

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. 

(NYSE: RMED)

8/6/2019

Traceable to IPO

Sunlands Technology Group 

(NYSE: STG)

8/26/2019

Traceable to IPO

Zuora, Inc.

(NYSE: ZUO)

7/13/2019

April 12, 2018 to May 30, 2019

