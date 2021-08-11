Lead with Languages Announces 2021 Teacher Scholarships

The United States continues to face the challenge of a language educator shortage in nearly every state Tweet this

This represents the third class of recipients to enter the program, launched in 2019 as the inaugural initiative of the Lead with Languages Scholarship Fund.

When asked about their motivations to teach, one scholar explained: "I want to help others to pursue their dreams by imparting an understanding of different cultures and how languages can be a source of social change and individual strength."

As the United States continues to face the challenge of a language educator shortage in nearly every state, ACTFL and the Lead with Languages campaign continue to prioritize efforts to recruit, retain, and support qualified and passionate teachers of all languages.

For those wishing to support future awardees of this scholarship program, more information is available on the Lead with Languages site.

About ACTFL

ACTFL is the national association for language education professionals from all levels of instruction and representing all languages. With more than 13,000 active members, ACTFL provides innovative professional development opportunities, acclaimed training and certification programs, and widely cited books, publications, scholarly journals, research studies and language education resources, including Foreign Language Annals and The Language Educator magazine. As part of its mission and vision, the organization provides guidance to the profession and to the general public regarding issues, policies, and best practices related to the teaching and learning of languages and cultures. ACTFL is a leading national voice among language educators and administrators and is guided by a responsibility to set standards and expectations that will result in high quality language programs.

About Lead with Languages

Created in 2017, Lead with Languages is a national, multi-year campaign powered by ACTFL, aimed at reversing the nation's language skills gap and making language learning a national priority. The campaign seeks to build awareness across the U.S. about the growing importance of language skills to a wide array of careers—and to our nation's economy, national security and international standing—with the ultimate goal of supporting a new generation of Americans competent in other languages and cultures and equipped to compete and succeed in a global economy.

